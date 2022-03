Photo: NASA Goddard, Phytoplankton bloom in the Black Sea (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on the Black Sea, located to the east of the Balkans in Southeast Europe, south of the East European Plain in Eastern Europe; and north of Anatolia and west of the Caucasus, both in Western Asia.

Basin countries include Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

