Buzzwords
Bleisure = combined business travel with leisure activities
Quotes
From staycation to babymoon, travel loves a tortured portmanteau. So it’s no surprise that in a year that’s seen everyone told to work from home, the industry has dreamed up another questionable marriage of two words: Bleisure. – 2020 wasn’t all terrible. Here’s how travel benefited from a bad year – CNN @joeminihane
Headlines
Rise of the Bleisure Traveler – BBC
forbes
travelpulse
hospitalitynet
Wikipedia
Bleisure travel
Planeta