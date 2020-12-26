Buzzwords

Bleisure = combined business travel with leisure activities

Quotes

From staycation to babymoon, travel loves a tortured portmanteau. So it’s no surprise that in a year that’s seen everyone told to work from home, the industry has dreamed up another questionable marriage of two words: Bleisure. – 2020 wasn’t all terrible. Here’s how travel benefited from a bad year – CNN @joeminihane

Headlines

Rise of the Bleisure Traveler – BBC

