Bloomsday

Jun 16, 2022
Photo: richardhe51067, Joyce (Some rights reserved)

Bloomsday is June 16. Hashtag: #Bloomsday

Wikipedia: Bloomsday is a commemoration and celebration of the life of Irish writer James Joyce, observed annually in Dublin and elsewhere on 16 June, the day his 1922 novel Ulysses takes place in 1904, the date of his first outing with his wife-to-be, Nora Barnacle, and named after its protagonist Leopold Bloom.

Celebrate Bloomsday by revisiting Ulysses, James Joyce’s triumph of dazzling wordplay – Vox

Bloomsday
James Joyce

Dublin // Baile Átha Cliath
Ireland
Ireland Links
06 // June // Junio

