Bloomsday is June 16. Hashtag: #Bloomsday

Wikipedia: Bloomsday is a commemoration and celebration of the life of Irish writer James Joyce, observed annually in Dublin and elsewhere on 16 June, the day his 1922 novel Ulysses takes place in 1904, the date of his first outing with his wife-to-be, Nora Barnacle, and named after its protagonist Leopold Bloom.

Embedded Tweets

“I want to give a picture of Dublin so complete that if the city one day suddenly disappeared from the earth it could be reconstructed out of my book” James Joyce. Happy #Bloomsday everyone. For some Blooms Day fun today head to @DavyByrnes #lovedublin #keepdiscovering pic.twitter.com/E9g2q8HV0j — DublinTown (@DublinTown) June 16, 2021

HAPPY BLOOMSDAY!



Festejemos el día en el que transcurre el fenomenal Ulysses, de James Joyce. pic.twitter.com/qAEdYWtaVX — Alfonso Araujo (@Alf_ArGzz) June 16, 2020

It's still #Bloomsday so you should subscribe to basically the best podcast ever. Frank Delaney started his Ulysses podcast Re:Joyce in 2012, knowing he could never complete it… He published 368 episodes and made it to chapter 10 before he died last year https://t.co/ovC3JQGmDI — Steve Bowbrick (@bowbrick) June 16, 2018

Headlines

Celebrate Bloomsday by revisiting Ulysses, James Joyce’s triumph of dazzling wordplay – Vox

Wikipedia

Bloomsday

Planeta