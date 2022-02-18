Photo: Ken Lund (Some rights reserved)

The Blue Ridge Parkway meanders 469 miles from Shenandoah National Park in northern Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The parkway follows the Appalachian Mountain chain and provides some of the most spectacular scenery in the world, ranging from 650 to 6,000 feet in elevation. A hundred species of trees, a variety of flowering shrubs and wildflowers as well 54 different mammals and 59 species of birds live along the parkway, more than the entire European continent.

Visitation

The Blue Ridge Parkway kept its title of the most-visited site in the national park system in 2021 with 15.9 million visitors.

Driving through time

Wikipedia: The Blue Ridge Parkway is a National Parkway and All-American Road in the United States, noted for its scenic beauty. The parkway, which is America’s longest linear park, runs for 469 miles (755 kilometers) through 29 Virginia and North Carolina counties, linking Shenandoah National Park to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It runs mostly along the spine of the Blue Ridge, a major mountain chain that is part of the Appalachian Mountains. Its southern terminus is at U.S. 441 on the boundary between Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Cherokee Indian Reservation in North Carolina, from which it travels north to Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

Self-Driving Parkway Experience

The self-driving parkway experience offers long-range vistas and close-up views of the rugged mountains and pastoral landscapes of the Appalachian Mountains.

Blowing Rock

blowingrock.com

