Blue

By Ron Mader
Posted in Nature
Posted on March 2, 2022March 3, 2022

Photo: Visit Finland, Winter, (Some rights reserved)

Blue = of a color intermediate between green and violet, as of the sky or sea on a sunny day

Embedded Tweets

Good morning! Today's #WordOfTheDay is 'cerulean' https://t.co/trD6Ijivlb pic.twitter.com/rYZ8GxRHnN— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 6, 2022

kahurangi https://t.co/7O5DiC4PPp— Kupu o te Rā (@kupumaorinz) March 5, 2021

I've got the #Jupiter blues. See Jovian clouds in striking shades of blue in this new color-enhanced image https://t.co/EQ0jT6kE0B pic.twitter.com/E4zn1Vawci— NASA's Juno Mission (@NASAJuno) November 30, 2017

What's your favorite #BlueFlower? Did you know that blue is one of the rarest flower colors? Only about 10% of flowering plants occur in true blue. Thanks to @GregBourke3 for some of the photos! #GardenersWorld #gardening #blueflowers pic.twitter.com/okL4PzLklg— Jimmy Turner (@TexanInOz) July 3, 2020