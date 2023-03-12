Logo

Recommended listening: Blueprint for Living, ABC Radio National

Saturdays at 9am (Friday 2pm Pacific/5pm Pacific TuneIn)

Repeated: Monday 1am, Sunday 4am

Presented by Jonathan Green

Official spin: Blueprint for Living surveys the ways we spend our time: from the food we eat and the clothes we wear, to the extraordinary innovations some create and develop. Smart, irreverent and endlessly curious, it is all about where culture meets life, life meets lifestyle and leisure is a serious pursuit.

Stories of spatial hope – What if architects and urbanists could become authors of “spatial hope”? That was the brief set by Esther Charlesworth and John Fien for their new book, Design for Fragility: 13 Stories of Humanitarian Architects.

Design for Fragility

Paul Bangay’s Garden Rudimental — inspiration – From an empty patch of land to a cluttered, overgrown urban garden, Paul reveals the ways proportion, scale, and sightlines can be used to move beyond the tabula rasa.

Kitchen Rudimental: Pavlova – Chef Annie Smithers and Jonathan head into the kitchen to chat, cook and bake their way through the skills that will help make you a more confident home cook.

Smells and the City – When was the last time you used taste, smell, sound or touch as a way to explore the place around you? And If so, you might be already be aware of the burgeoning field of sensory urbanism —a practice that aims to amplify senses other than sight when discovering our cities and towns.

What is a city without a great food writer? – Besha Rodell, the recently appointed Chief Restaurant Critic for The Age and Good Weekend discusses the role of a great food writer and why she prefers to remain anonymous. (6:15 Loving the culture; 9:00 What do we value?: 10:45 Australia just starting; 11:45 Where does your eye fall?; 15:30 Immigrant cultures … Waiter’s Club)

Lost and Found — Vilnius – A journey to the Lithuanian capital featuring a visit to Vilnius’ last remaining synagogue and a day trip to a Soviet theme park.



Lost and Found — Byron Bay – Beautiful beaches, ideal surfing conditions, national parks and plenty of sunshine; it’s not hard to see why Byron Bay attracts everyone from holiday makers to social media influencers, to the global film industry.But with a modest population of around 9000 in Byron Bay proper, it’s a town on Bundjalung Country that is grappling with its popularity.



Iconic Designs: the world’s first municipal park – We often take the parks in our towns and cities for granted. The world’s first municipal park opened in 1847, at Birkenhead in the north of England, across the river Mersey from Liverpool.



Lost and Found — Christchurch – Willows, green grass, craft beer, arts festivals and the crispest air – come on a mind journey to Ōtautahi.

Lost and Found — Ancient Places – A series tracing the ancient places onto which our modern cities have been transplanted; this week a journey to Canberra.

Last Half Hour: Texture – We go surface deep and explore the tactile world of texture, from velvet to concrete, mosses to cacti.

Bye Bye Michael Williams – Successor Jonathan Green from Sunday Extra pops in for some tips and to hear some highlights and lowlights of Michael’s tenure here at RN.

