Photo: david e waldron, Birthplace

Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley, (February 6, 1945 – May 11, 1981) was a Jamaican singer-songwriter, musician and guitarist who achieved international fame and acclaim, blending mostly reggae, ska and rocksteady in his compositions. – Wikipedia

Lost Bob Marley tapes restored after 40 years in London basement

Best of The Beat on Afropop: Bob Marley’s Mento Roots

Bob Marley Foundation

Bob Marley Museum

Tuffgong.com

Tuff Gong International was founded by Jamaican Superstar Bob Marley in 1965. Bob was affectionately call “The Gong”, and Tuff you had to be to survive in the music business in Jamaica. Tuff Gong was originally based on Orange Street before moving to 56 Hope Road, which is now the home of the Bob Marley Museum, The Bob Marley Theatre, The Queen of Sheba Restaurant and Things from Africa Boutique.

Earthstrong 76 – PBC Jamaica (2021)

Ziggy Marley – Bob Marley 75th Celebration (pt. 1)

Lyrics

One good thing about music, when it hits you feel no pain

– Trenchtown Rock

Bob Marley

