Photo: Pedro Szekely, View of Bogota from La Candelaria

Spotlight on Colombia’s capital, and largest city, Bogotá.

Bogotá sits approximately 8,660 feet (2,640 meters) above the sea level in the Andean Highlands. Bogotá has developed a rapid transit system and encourages eco-friendly modes of transport. It now boasts Latin America’s largest network of bicycle paths — 300 kilometers — and 17 kilometers of pedestrian-only streets.

