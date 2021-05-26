Bolivia Links

Bolivia Flag
What would locals like visitors to know about Bolivia? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Current local time in La Paz
la-razon.com
eldiario.net
eldeber.com.bo
eldia.com.bo
paginasiete.bo
Alex Villca Limaco: ‘Evo Morales para los pueblos indígenas fue una estafa’
These are the anti-indigenous tweets that Bolivia’s interim president deleted
Why Is Evo Morales Suddenly No Longer President of Bolivia?
El área protegida más antigua de Bolivia apuesta por el turismo comunitario – La Prensa Latina
Y ahora… centros turísticos sin turistas – Raúl Peñaranda
bolivia-approves-highway-in-amazon-biodiversity-hotspot-as-big-as-jamaica
impuesto-turismo-aplicara-primero-llegan-avion
bolivia-madidi-national-park-chefs-sustainable-ingredients
20 áreas protegidas de Bolivia están en peligro
Chimoré tendrá aeropuerto con la pista más larga del país
Estudio Amazonas-Regenwald
In Bolivia’s High-Altitude Capital, Indigenous Traditions Thrive Once Again – @annielaumurphy – Outbounding
Bolivia opens up national parks to oil and gas firms
bolivia_sufrio_en_tres_meses_167_de_deforestacion
taller-de-turismo-comunitario-en-reas-protegidas-se-realizara
indigenous-and-community-based-tourism-in-bolivia
Bolivian Ecolodges Lead the Way for Sustainable Tourism
El benjamín turístico de Cochabamba
Luzmila Carpio – Bolivian Songbird – Bolivian songstress Luzmila Carpio talks about her home in the mountains of Bolivia, her deep connection with nature, and how the birds, wind and waterfalls taught her to sing.
Madidi National Park
Madidi National Park was founded through Supreme Decree in September 1995. The Park covers 1,895,750 hectares (18,957 km²), of which 1,271,500 hectares are the National Park and 624,250 hectares are the Natural Area of Integrated Management. Madidi is one of the most biodiverse parks on the planet, it covers a surface area of 1.895.750 hectares (18.957 km2), and is a place scientists call a “Hotspot of Biodiversity”. The Tropical Andes Hotspot has the greatest biodiversity of endemic species on the planet, some 6,000 species of vascular plants and some 1,000 species of neotropical birds.
Finalist in the 2010 ITBW Award include Chalalan Ecolodge , 100% run and owned by the indigenous community.
Oscar Loayza Wins Kenton Miller Award for Innovation in Protected Areas Management – IUCN
APCOB (Apoyo para el Campesino Indígena del Oriente Boliviano) is an organisation that supports indigenous farmers in Eastern Bolivia.
Salar de Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat and is located in southwest Bolivia.
20 marzo, Travel in Bolivia (Viajes en Bolivia) Hangout (Blog)
Great to talk with Alex Villca Limaco about biodiversity conservation, indigenous tourism and clothing tips for visitors to Bolivia. Alex and I first met via the Indigenous Tourism and Biodiversity Website Award in 2009-2010 and we met up again at the COP11 in Hyderabad, India. Alex works promoting responsible travel in one of the world’s great biodiversity hotspots, the Madidi National Park. Next week he’s presenting a talk on redes sociales (the social web) at FIT Bolivia. There’s no better way to learn how this works than by putting this into practice, which prompted this candid conversation on the first day of spring (northern hemisphere) and first day of fall (southern hemisphere).
March 19 Fathers Day (Dia del Padre) which coincides with St. Joseph’s Day (Dia de San José)
