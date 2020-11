For all of the talk of a supersized wall on the USA/Mexico border, few people from either country have visited the region.

The wall is stuff of stories, true, and mythical. On this page we curate some of the recent headlines and plot our next trip to the region.

The border wall threatens decades of binational wildlife conservation – @tory_sarah @highcountrynews

Donald Trump’s border wall is ‘desecrating’ sacred Indigenous sites, tribal leaders say. Could the US election change this?

‘A racist monument’: Fresh battle looms over Trump’s border wall – The Age

‘We Build the Wall’ Victim: ‘I Wish Them Well in Their Cavity Searches’ – Daily Beast

Steve Bannon charged with fraud over Mexico wall funds – BBC

New border wall near unique wetlands endangered water supply

Feds reveal details for border wall that will span San Pedro River – @tonydavis987

The border wall threatens decades of binational wildlife conservation – @highcountrynews @tory_sarah

Border wall construction brings crowds, and COVID-19 anxiety, into Arizona towns – High Country News

Trump to divert $3.8B from Defense to build stupid Mexico wall – Boing Boing

Trump’s Border Wall Is an Environmental Disaster – The Nation

450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts – 8 News Now

Trump moving forward to divert $3.6B from military projects for border wall

Guarding the Southern Border Has Become an Exercise in Cruelty – The Nation

In The Rio Grande Valley, Residents Prepare For Construction Of A New Border Wall

Trump doesn’t let environmental laws stand in the way of border barrier construction

Border Residents Remain Skeptical About The Need For An Expanded Wall – KRWG

Trump’s border wall obsession frustrates conservative activists

Trump Wrong About Wall Effect in El Paso – Factcheck.org

From concrete to solar to steel: Trump’s vision for a border wall keeps shifting

Democrats touring border warn Trump against diverting funds for wall

Trump to address nation on wall – The Hill

Readers React to government shutdown – LA Times

Border Wall – The Atlantic

Trump knocks Dems: Border wall will be ‘artistically designed’ and ‘beautiful’

Meet the Bottomless Pinocchio, a new rating for a false claim repeated over and over again – Washington Post

Trump’s Border Wall Could Decimate These Rare Species – Texas Observer

The US-Mexico border wall’s dangerous, costly side-effect: enormous floods – Quartz

US Supreme Court Turns Away Challenge to Trump’s Border Wall – VOA

U.S. top court snubs environmental challenge to Trump’s border wall

“(The border wall) is cutting off one of the most important resources this country has.” https://t.co/64gRQT9sUE — High Country News (@highcountrynews) November 7, 2020

Three former administration officials tell us President Trump “pressured” government officials to direct wall contracts to Fisher Sand and Gravel. The company has been awarded almost $2 billion in contracts, despite questions about the quality of its work. https://t.co/EOvKj97JeV pic.twitter.com/dqL1TeZ64p — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 27, 2020

.@CBP just released a "Stakeholder Feedback Report" for #BorderWall construction in Arizona, showing they received 6,928 public comments on the project.



46 favored the wall.

6,882 opposed it.



The feds are ramming this wall down our throats. https://t.co/ZUa0euaUwZ — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) August 25, 2020

Feds finally reveal details for border wall that will span San Pedro River | Local news | https://t.co/tP91S7He30 https://t.co/5Cvs6tpijy — Tony Davis (@tonydavis987) June 29, 2020

"How would you feel if someone brought a bulldozer to your family graveyard and started uprooting the graves there?" — Ned Norris, O'odham Tribal Chairman.



Trump's wall is plowing over indigenous burial grounds at Organ Pipe. This is despicable.https://t.co/PP8DSKieLX — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) January 21, 2020

Castro denounces Trump over reports he offered pardons to build border wall

Via @meganmesserly https://t.co/F8zAEZR9Vu — Nevada Independent (@TheNVIndy) August 30, 2019

SCOTUS threw out a lawsuit from conservation organizations opposing Trump's border wall on environmental impact grounds. This is a setback that allows federal authority to step on the Endangered Species Act and other enviro protection laws. #CourtsMatter https://t.co/WVWtoE0ZbT — Battle Born Progress (@BattleBornProg) December 6, 2018

"To consider it a crisis, and think that a wall is going to take care of the problem, that's an illusion, that's a pipe dream, that's a fantasy," @santacruzaz Sheriff Tony Estrada says of the situation at the southern border: https://t.co/lix0bgyydM — Here & Now (@hereandnow) January 25, 2019

Background

In 1994-1996 I had the pleasure of reporting full-time on the borderlands. The wall, then as now, inspired strong political debate. Lost in the discussion were the social and environmental impacts. Now more than ever we need to reassess how we approach the wall.

In 2020-2021 look for an expansion on Planeta.com of regional coverage.

