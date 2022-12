Photo: James Wheeler (Some rights reserved)

Borderlands = An area of overlap between two countries

Quotes

I have always felt that the action most worth watching is not at the center of things but where edges meet. I like shorelines, weather fronts, international borders. There are interesting frictions and incongruities in these places, and often, if you stand at the point of tangency, you can see both sides better than if you were in the middle of either one.

– Anne Fadiman

