The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) extends along 150 miles (240 km) the U.S.–Canada border in the Arrowhead Region of Minnesota.

The combined region of the BWCAW, Superior National Forest, Voyageurs National Park, and Ontario’s Quetico and La Verendrye Provincial Parks make up a large area of contiguous wilderness lakes and forests called the “Quetico-Superior country”, or simply the Boundary Waters. Lake Superior lies to the south and east of the Boundary Waters.

Vice President Walter Mondale: Protect the Boundary Waters

Boundary Waters Canoe Area fans – you'll want to check out this podcast by @WTIPradio. First few episodes launched for binge listening. https://t.co/18xR1V63iN — Visit Cook Cnty, MN (@CookCoVisitors) April 18, 2018

“The nation’s most polluting industry is seeking to build sulfide-ore copper mines at the doorstep of the nation’s most visited Wilderness Area.” — @AmandaJohn12



Help stop it: https://t.co/xmBCxgGqVs#MostEndangeredRivers pic.twitter.com/86J2Uh17Cp — The Wilderness Society 🌳 (@Wilderness) April 13, 2021

