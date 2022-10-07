Photo: Bashon (Some rights reserved)

Braid = a length of hair made up of three or more interlaced strands

Videos

Favorite video poem of the year: Trenzas (braids) from Teotitlan del Valle. This is such a feel-good tribute to ancestors and loved ones = Video poema favorito del año: Trenzas de Teotitlán del Valle. Este es un tributo tan agradable a los antepasados y seres queridos.

Trenzas

Estefania Garcia Un homenaje de amor a todas nuestras ancestras y a sus frutos, que ahora son el presente.

Translating: Braids

Spanish: Trenzas

Zapotec: Bashon

German: Zöpfe

Wikipedia = A braid is a complex structure or pattern formed by interlacing two or more strands of flexible material such as textile yarns, wire, or hair. The simplest and most common version is a flat, solid, three-stranded structure.

Planeta