Brisbane or ‘Brizzie’ is the capital and most populous city of Queensland. With a population of nearly 3 million, this is the third largest city in Australia. Brisbane has a humid subtropical climate.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/kBCYs5yvbmxZQc8ZA



Stray Observations

Brisbane has more species of plants, animals, and insects than any other capital city in Australia.

Bikes

Brisbane has a network of bike paths that wind along the banks of the river. Check out the Route Planner from Cycling Brisbane

Parks

Join a free guided walk with knowledgeable volunteer guides and explore the city’s beautiful botanic gardens.



The South Bank Parklands is visited by more than five million visitors a year. The Parklands include South Bank Beach, an artificial beach with freshwater lagoon.

Cultural World

Among the cultural attractions is the Queensland Museum. One of the most famous historic buildings is The Windmill, built by convicts in 1828.

Events include the Queensland Winter Racing Carnival, the State of Origin Rugby, Jazz and Blues Festival, Brisbane International Film Festival, and the River Festival.

Sports

Brisbane is home to rugby’s Brisbane Broncos and Queenslands Reds. Suncorp Stadium is a 50,000+ seat, world-class, state-of-the-art sports venue that hosts rugby league, rugby union and soccer.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, popularly known as the Gabba, home ground for the Brisbane Lions AFL team and the Queensland Bulls cricket team.

Nearby

The Gold Coast is located to the south and the Sunshine Coast to the north.

Home of the Australia Zoo, Beerwah is located just one hour north of the Brisbane Airport.

Hervey Bay is 300 kilometers north and is recognized as a major whale watching capital that attracts Humpback Whales from July to early November.

Beaudesert is 60 kilometers south and is a regional hub serving surrounding communities such as Rathdowney, Kooralbyn, Canungra, Mount Tamborine, Jimboomba, Lamington National Park, and Tamborine National Park.

Airport

Brisbane International and Domestic Airport is approximately 12kms from Brisbane CBD and serviced by taxis or the Brisbane Airtrain.

2021

Outdoor public art festival adds light and art to natural wonders in Brisbane botanic gardens

Embedded Tweets

We are live on the Brisbane River for the dawn chorus of snapping shrimp, cat fish and passing boats. Listen via the @LocusSonus_ Sound Map https://t.co/cTptmT8bGN or via https://t.co/VNvs56uubi #WLD2019 #RiverListening pic.twitter.com/UsLjDvLLfo — Leah Barclay (@LeahBarclay) July 17, 2019

Planeta