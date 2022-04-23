Photo: Indietravel, Bridge (Some rights reserved)
The Avon and Frome rivers cut through limestone creating the hilly landscape of Bristol, England.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/Fd4PnvXBXzRnFtey5
Recommended Listening
Radio Bristol – BBC
Schedule
@bbcrb
@bbcbristolsport
@radio_sheri
Headlines
What has Bristol achieved as Europe’s ‘Green Capital’?
Bikes
Bristol (Bris) is one of the most prominent cycling cities of England, and is home to the national sustainable transportation organization Sustrans. Check out the bike path to Bath.
Markets
The Bristol Farmers Market showcases a variety of local food, including cheese, fish, honey, cakes, vegetables, game meat and poultry. All the produce is grown, reared, caught, brewed, pickled, baked or smoked by the stallholders. The market takes place Wednesdays on Corn Street from 9:30am-2pm.
Parks
One of Bristol’s best loved parks is at Brandon Hill which boasts excellent views of the city.
Music
The city is home to Massive Attack.
Sports
The city is home to Bristol Rugby
Weather
Bristol is one of the warmest cities in the United Kingdom, with a mean annual temperature of 10.2-12°C. It is also amongst the sunniest, with 1,541-1,885 hours sunshine per year.
Bristol Weather
Bristol Weather Forecast
Location
Bristol is 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of London and 13 miles from Bath.
Transportation — There are two principal railway stations in Bristol. Bristol Temple Meads is the main railway station, situated approximately 20 minutes walk from downtown. Bristol Parkway station is located in the north of the city. Bus #73 runs regularly between Bristol Parkway and downtown.
Bristol International Airport is located 8 miles south of downtown. Bristol International Flyer express coach service operates between downtown bus and train stations and the airport. The journey takes about 30 minutes.
@Communicate2014
@Bristol_2015
@stevebridger
Elsewhere on the Web
About Bristol
Bristol Green Capital
Council of Voluntary Services (CVS)
Nature of Britain – BBC
The Hub
Social Economy Bristol
Digital Bristol
Sustainable Bristol – Forum for the Future
Walkit Bristol – Forum for the Future
Walkit Bristol
Visit Bristol
Green Park Station
Green Bristol
createbristol.org
Corn exchange
bristolopeningdoors.org/the-exchange
Wikipedia
Bristol
Ashton Gate Stadium
Planeta