Photo: Indietravel, Bridge (Some rights reserved)

The Avon and Frome rivers cut through limestone creating the hilly landscape of Bristol, England.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/Fd4PnvXBXzRnFtey5



Recommended Listening

Radio Bristol – BBC

Schedule

@bbcrb

@bbcbristolsport

@radio_sheri

Headlines

What has Bristol achieved as Europe’s ‘Green Capital’?

Bikes

Bristol (Bris) is one of the most prominent cycling cities of England, and is home to the national sustainable transportation organization Sustrans. Check out the bike path to Bath.

Markets

The Bristol Farmers Market showcases a variety of local food, including cheese, fish, honey, cakes, vegetables, game meat and poultry. All the produce is grown, reared, caught, brewed, pickled, baked or smoked by the stallholders. The market takes place Wednesdays on Corn Street from 9:30am-2pm.

Parks

One of Bristol’s best loved parks is at Brandon Hill which boasts excellent views of the city.

Music

The city is home to Massive Attack.

Sports

The city is home to Bristol Rugby

Weather

Bristol is one of the warmest cities in the United Kingdom, with a mean annual temperature of 10.2-12°C. It is also amongst the sunniest, with 1,541-1,885 hours sunshine per year.

Bristol Weather

Bristol Weather Forecast

Location

Bristol is 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of London and 13 miles from Bath.

Transportation — There are two principal railway stations in Bristol. Bristol Temple Meads is the main railway station, situated approximately 20 minutes walk from downtown. Bristol Parkway station is located in the north of the city. Bus #73 runs regularly between Bristol Parkway and downtown.

Bristol International Airport is located 8 miles south of downtown. Bristol International Flyer express coach service operates between downtown bus and train stations and the airport. The journey takes about 30 minutes.

Twitter

@Communicate2014

@Bristol_2015

@stevebridger

Elsewhere on the Web

About Bristol

Bristol Green Capital

Council of Voluntary Services (CVS)

Nature of Britain – BBC

The Hub

Social Economy Bristol

Digital Bristol

Sustainable Bristol – Forum for the Future

Walkit Bristol – Forum for the Future

Walkit Bristol

Visit Bristol

Green Park Station

Green Bristol

createbristol.org

Corn exchange

bristolopeningdoors.org/the-exchange

Photos



Wikipedia

Bristol

Ashton Gate Stadium

Planeta