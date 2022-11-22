Burrup Peninsula = Murujuga

Spotlight on the Murujuga, aka the Burrup Peninsula

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/5nSB2ANHdeuDmEUb6

Wikipedia: Murujuga, usually known as the Burrup Peninsula, is an island in the Dampier Archipelago, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, containing the town of Dampier. Originally named Dampier Island after the English navigator William Dampier, it lies 3 km off the Pilbara coast. In 1963 the island became an artificial peninsula when it was connected to the mainland by a causeway for a road and railway. In 1979 Dampier Peninsular was renamed Burrup Peninsular after Mt Burrup, the highest peak on the island, which had been named after Henry Burrup, a Union Bank clerk murdered in 1885 at Roebourne.

In Ngayarda languages, including that of the Indigenous people of the peninsula, the Jaburara people, murujuga meant “hip bone sticking out.” The peninsula is a unique ecological and archaeological area since it contains the world’s largest and most important collection of petroglyphs – ancient Aboriginal rock carvings some claim to date back as far as the last ice age about 10,000 years ago. The collection of standing stones here is the largest in Australia with rock art petroglyphs numbering over one million, many depicting images of the now extinct thylacine (Tasmanian tiger).

Headlines

Federal assessment of millennia-old rock art begins on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula – ABC

Recommended Listening

Singing the Stones: can industry and ancient rock art coexist on the Burrup Peninsula? – After fifty years of industrial development that’s destroyed thousands of sacred etroglyphs, the West Australian government is finally backing a push for World Heritage Listing. But it’s also considering two major new chemical plants.

Over one million carvings shining on the Burrup Peninsula could soon be World Heritage listed – Eddie speaks with Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation CEO Peter Jeffries about the news the WA government has started to apply for World Heritage listing.

Burrup Peninsula rock art shows extinct megafauna and Tasmanian tigers in WA

Is industry affecting Burrup Rock Art?

What’s sacred now?

Photos



Wikipedia

Murujuga

Planeta.com