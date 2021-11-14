home 2021, Language Buzzword Bingo 2021

Buzzword Bingo 2021

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021 Language
Posted on
Photo: Ron Mader, Life is Beautiful Parking Spots (some rights reserved)

Planeta.com is curating our annual collection of new words, old classics, and the inbetween, that come to attention in 2021.

Note that many of the following features include artwork / illustration with the attribution-sharealike license. If you use/remix/reuse the artwork, please list the attribution to “Ron Mader / Planeta.com

2021 Nominees
Critical Race TheoryCryptominingEcocideGrandmillenialMarijuana LoungesPhase Down / Phase OutResocializationShēngtài Lǚyóu

Features

Cryptomining
Ecocide
Phase Down / Phase Out
Resocialization

Planeta.com

Buzzword Bingo
2021 Calendar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.