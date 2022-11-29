Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

2022 Lingo

Buzzword Bingo 2022

ByRon Mader

Nov 29, 2022 ,
Artwork: Stanley Creative, Rhino (Some rights reserved)

Planeta.com is curating our annual collection of new words, old classics, and the inbetween, that come to attention in 2022: Presenting Buzzword Bingo 2022.

Note that many of the following features include artwork / illustration with the attribution-sharealike license. If you use/remix/reuse the artwork, please list the attribution to “Ron Mader / Planeta.com

2022 Faves

Always OnBig LieCarbon Dioxide Birth NumberCrisis WatchDemocracy – Extreme – Gun Violence – Inflation – Monkeypox (Mpox) – Pabulum – Price Gouging – Quiet Quitting – RSVSportswashingTransgender – Wage Theft – Yacht Rock

Features

Always On
Carbon Dioxide Birth Number
Sportswashing

Planeta

Language
Word of the Year
2022 Calendar

By Ron Mader

