Photo: Denisbin, Parkes Radio Telescope (Some rights reserved)
Planeta.com is curating our annual collection of new words, old classics, and the inbetween, that come to attention in 2023: Presenting Buzzword Bingo 2023.
Note that many of the following features include artwork / illustration with the attribution-sharealike license. If you use/remix/reuse the artwork, please list the attribution to “Ron Mader / Planeta.com“
Questions = Preguntas
- What are your words of the year for 2023? = ¿Cuáles son tus palabras del año para 2023?
2023 Faves
1.5X – Antihero – Ethnogenesis – Fairy Garden – Fairy Village – Fire Drive – Intuitive – Light Show – Mesh Network – Panopticon – Play Fair – Seed Swap – Unplug – Virtue – Visitation Numbers – Walk Away
