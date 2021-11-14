Byron Bay, New South Wales

Photo: Ron Mader, Lighthouse (some rights reserved)
Byron Bay is one of the more storied places in Australia. Location: on the Pacific coast and a shire of its own. With a population of 9,000 Byron Bay is the largest in the Byron Shire (population 32,000).
Bluesfest (April 2022)
The Cat Empire announce final show with original line-up at Bluesfest 2022
The sun’s first rays wash over the lighthouse at Byron Bay, the easternmost point of Australia. The lighthouse has been in operation since December 1901.
How to visit Byron Bay responsibly – @sarahtrvls
Recommended Listening: Bay FM
Lost and Found — Byron Bay – Beautiful beaches, ideal surfing conditions, national parks and plenty of sunshine; it’s not hard to see why Byron Bay attracts everyone from holiday makers to social media influencers, to the global film industry.But with a modest population of around 9000 in Byron Bay proper, it’s a town on Bundjalung Country that is grappling with its popularity.
byron.nsw.gov.au
Transportation
Tweed Byron and Ballina Community Transport (TBBCT)
Aboriginal Cultures
Byron Bay’s Bundjalung people celebrate long-awaited land and sea native title determination – ABC
Always was, always will be – Echo.net
Byron Shire Echo
Echonetdaily – echo.net.au – Facebook – @echonetdaily – is your independent source of local news and the the most comprehensive gig guide to the NSW north coast. Echonetdaily covers the northern rivers including the Tweed Shire, Byron Shire, Lismore City and Ballina Shire.
Byron Bay Train
Tourism Strategy
Talking Future Tourism – Sustainable Visitation Strategy – Byron Bay Government
2008-2018 Tourism Strategy (PDF)
