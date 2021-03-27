Mexico – Cabo Pulmo is a national marine park on the east coast of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, Pulmo Point to Los Frailes Cape, approximately 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Cabo San Lucas.

The coral reef in Cabo Pulmo Bay is one of the few reef areas in the eastern Pacific and the only one in the Gulf of California or Sea of ​​Cortez. The biological diversity ranks among the highest on the Pacific coast of Mexico. The reef attracts 11 species of sharks, of which the bull shark is most common.

The marine park is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Cabo San Lucas.

Cabo Pulmo National Park was decreed a Protected Natural Area in 1995 and a Marine National Park in 2000.

The new visitor’s center will connect visitors to local community services and provide education on the region’s biodiversity. The center is powered by solar energy and will be open everyday.

The park receives about 8,000 visitors annually.

Líderes científicos disertarán sobre el éxito de Cabo Pulmo como Parque Nacional – Diario El Independiente

Protestan con estiércol contra Cabo Pulmo

Extraño fenómeno hace desaparecer 811 metros de playa en México – El Comercio

Veta parcialmente Semarnat a proyecto turístico Cabo Cortés para proteger arrecife de Cabo Pulmo

Calls mount to cancel resort near Baja reef

Organización mundial pide detener un proyecto turístico en Baja California – Mexico CNN

Fish success story in Baja as development looms – EarthSky

At an undersea park in Mexico, the fish population rebounded by 460 percent in 10 years.

Developers now want to build a resort just a few miles to the north.

