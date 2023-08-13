Planeta.com

Aug 11, 2023
Artwork: Festival de Cacao para todos (Some rights reserved)

Cacao = Beanlike seeds from which cocoa, cocoa butter, and chocolate are made // Semillas parecidas a frijoles a partir de las cuales se elaboran el cacao, la manteca de cacao y el chocolate.

The word cacao has been traced to the Olmec. The Maya continued the use and introduced this to the Aztecs who called it xocolatl, meaning ‘bitter water’ in the Náhuatl language.

The Spaniards sent chocolate to Europe. It took a while for the treat to become popular. By the late 18th century chocolate shops were fashionable and chocolate has ever since been a world-wide favorite.

Events

Cacao para todos

Chocolate Festival of Belize (2018)

Translating
Zapotec: Bzia

bulto de cacao

