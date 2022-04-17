home USA Canyon de Chelly National Monument

Canyon de Chelly National Monument

Photo: Tsai Project, Double Rainbow (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight: Canyon de Chelly National Monument

Wikipedia: Canyon de Chelly National Monument was established on April 1, 1931, as a unit of the National Park Service. Located in northeastern Arizona, it is within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation and lies in the Four Corners region. Reflecting one of the longest continuously inhabited landscapes of North America, it preserves ruins of the Indigenous tribes that lived in the area, from the Ancestral Puebloans to the Diné (Navajo). The monument covers 83,840 acres (131.0 sq mi; 339.3 km2) and encompasses the floors and rims of the three major canyons: de Chelly, del Muerto, and Monument. These canyons were cut by streams with headwaters in the Chuska Mountains just to the east of the monument. None of the land is federally owned. Canyon de Chelly is one of the most visited national monuments in the United States.

Features
Canyon de Chelly: The Rim Drives
Canyon de Chelly: Canyon del Muerto
Archaeological Treasures – Deborah Wall/Review Journal

Massacre Cave Ruins, Canyon de Chelly National Monument, Navajo Nation, Arizona

Canyon de Chelly National Monument

Diné = Navajo
Indigenous
Puebloan Peoples
