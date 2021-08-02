Photo: Trevor Klatko, Otherworldly

Spotlight on Cajas National Park (Parque Nacional El Cajas)

Wikipedia: El Cajas National Park or Cajas National Park (Spanish: Parque Nacional El Cajas) is a national park in the highlands of Ecuador. It is located about 30 km west from Cuenca, the capital of the province of Azuay. The area of 285.44 km2 (28,544 ha) between 3100m and 4450m above sea level offers a tundra vegetation on a jagged landscape of hills and valleys. It was declared a National Park on November 5, 1996 by resolution N° 057.

Elsewhere on the Web

areasprotegidas.ambiente.gob.ec

Moon Guide – Bethany Pitts

summitpost.org

Embedded Tweets

RT @quemandomillas: Parque nacional de cajas, precioso sitio para pasear y trucha con vistas al parque #Ecuador pic.twitter.com/KS8H9nTQvi — Viaja Ecuador (@ViajaPrimeroEC) June 16, 2014

Wikipedia

Cajas

Nearby

Planeta