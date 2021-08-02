home Ecuador Cajas National Park

Cajas National Park

By Ron Mader   Posted in Ecuador
Posted on

Photo: Trevor Klatko, Otherworldly

Spotlight on Cajas National Park (Parque Nacional El Cajas)

Wikipedia: El Cajas National Park or Cajas National Park (Spanish: Parque Nacional El Cajas) is a national park in the highlands of Ecuador. It is located about 30 km west from Cuenca, the capital of the province of Azuay. The area of 285.44 km2 (28,544 ha) between 3100m and 4450m above sea level offers a tundra vegetation on a jagged landscape of hills and valleys. It was declared a National Park on November 5, 1996 by resolution N° 057.

