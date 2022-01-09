Oaxaca’s Outstanding Caldo de Piedra (Stone Soup)

Oaxaca, Mexico – Caldo de Piedra is run by the Gauchupin Family from San Felipe Usila. This is one of our favorite places to eat in the world thanks to the good food and wonderful friends who prepare a treat for the taste buds and the soul.

The palapa-style restaurant is located on the north side of the highway, kilometer 11.9 heading to Tule from Oaxaca City. Phone: 951-527-8318. (200 meters east of Ciudad Administrativa.)

Second location: Carretera Oaxaca a Puerto Ángel KM 8.5 Santa María Coyotepec. (400 meters before the Cuartel de Policia.)

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/yaX99HcXMoX4ND797



The restaurant serves Chinanteco cuisine, including the famous Caldo de Piedra, literally ‘stone soup’ made with fish, shrimp, and a few fire-hot stones.

Each dish is individually prepared — ideal for those who cannot consume shrimp, the ingredient can be left out. This particular dish is a signature dish of San Felipe Usila, and cannot be duplicated without permission.

Visitors are invited into the kitchen to watch the process. Your selection of fish, shrimp or a combination is made to order with select herbs, shallots, onions, and tomatoes.

