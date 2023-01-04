Planeta.com

California Links

Oct 4, 2022 ,
California flag

What would locals like others know about California? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
Muir Woods park staff annotates own signs with historical corrections for racism, misogyny
The California Air Quality Guru Who Taught Business to Love the Environment
California pulls ’emergency brake’ in bid to stop unprecedented virus surge
California’s Desert Fauna Will Never Recover – The Nation
California Bill Moves To Ban Mini Hotel Toiletry Bottles
I rode Amtrak’s Coast Starlight – Boing Boing
adventures-in-parks-mapping@greeninfo
Using Instagram and Open Data to Put the Public in Public Lands@greeninfo
It’s time to acknowledge the genocide of California’s Indians
Volcanic spires and Joshua trees: Obama protects 1.8 million acres in California’s desert
New Desert Bill is Fundamentally Flawed@Amargosaconserv

Lone Pine
lonepinefilmfestival.org

Emeryville
folkmanis.com
Facebook
@folkmanis

Ramona
Sustainable Ramona presents Green Building series
@ramonasentinel

Twitter
@JoshuaTreeNP
@PinnaclesNPS
@CalDesert
@Amargosaconserv
@CAStateParks
@calshpo

Point Reyes Station
kwmr.org@KWMRradio
pointreyes.org
Wikipedia

Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve
Wikipedia: Bolsa Chica State Ecological Reserve is natural public land in Orange County, governed by the state of California, and immediately adjacent to the city of Huntington Beach, California.
wildlife.ca.gov

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
sanmanuel-nsn.govYoutube

Events
July 17, 2021 California WorldFest (Grass Valley)
@caworldfest

Clearlake
clearlake.ca.us

How legalization changed Humboldt County – New Yorker: What happens to a group of people whose anti-government ethos was sustained by an illegal plant that is now the most regulated crop in California? Forced into the open, and facing the very real possibility of economic extinction, the farmers of Humboldt are now trying to convince regulators and buyers that these outlaws who had profited off prohibition were not greedy criminals but people who stood for something: stewardship of the land, the biodiversity of a crop, resistance to corporate consolidation, and a spiritual connection to a psychoactive plant.

Pioneer Cabin Tree
On January 8, 2016 this iconic Sierra redwood fell to the ground. The tree was estimated to be more than 1,000 years old (and still alive) when it fell. A stereography made sometime between 1850-1920 by E. & H. T. Anthony & Co. shows the tree before it was tunneled through.

Historic-Pioneer-Cabin-Tree-toppled-in-California
http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-live-winter-weather-california-iconic-sequoia-tree-in-california-state-1483942759-htmlstory.html
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-tree-dead-storms-20170109-story.html
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/pioneer-cabin-tree-famous-tunnel-toppled-storm-n704616
http://www.recordnet.com/news/20170109/tribute-to-tunnel-tree/2
https://twitter.com/alexbreitler/status/818668930315141120
Pioneer Cabin Tree

The Pioneer's Cabin

Imperial Valley Desert Museum
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is a new facility in the heart of the Yuha Desert housing Native American and historic artifacts collected from within the Imperial Valley. Opening a new museum in the twenty-first century, we do not want to be seen as an exhibit within four walls, but we want to engage and interact outside of the limitations of the “box,” our new building, both metaphorically and physically.
11 Frontage Road
P.O. Box 430
Ocotillo, CA 92259
760-358-7016

http://www.ivdesertmuseum.orghttps://twitter.com/IVDesertMuseumhttp://ivdesertmuseum.blogspot.com

Imperial Irrigation District
iid.com
Wikipedia

Ocotillo
Wikipedia
Tripadvisor.com

Tourism Portals
visitcalifornia.com

Flickr
Oakland Museum of California
Malki Museum, Morongo Reservation, Banning – Melissa Biggs
Cabazon and Indio – Melissa Biggs
Palm Springs – Melissa Biggs
Salton Sea
Barona – Melissa Biggs
California Postcards

Flickr Groups
California National Forests
California Wilderness Areas
Southern California Wildfires

Embedded Tweets

https://twitter.com/xavierkatana/status/1299521774317694977

Indigenous Cultures
Also see: Yurok
La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians
Indigenous peoples of California – Wikipedia
Population of Native California – Wikipedia
http://www.nahc.ca.gov/califindian.html
Chumash people
4th Friday in September – Native American Day

Parks
Channel Islands National Park encompasses five remarkable islands (Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara) and their ocean environment, preserving and protecting a wealth of natural and cultural resources.

Mojave National Preserve@MojavePres
Facebook

Pinnacles National Parkis a release site for the endangered California condor, and the birds can sometimes be seen from hiking trails throughout the park. Twitter: @PinnaclesNPS
How You Can Help Condors
http://www.sfgate.com/science/article/Pinnacles-a-step-from-being-national-park-4159050.php
http://www.sfgate.com/default/article/Pinnacles-National-Park-designation-passes-Senate-4157104.php
http://www.flickr.com/photos/yahooeditorspicks/galleries/72157632811243591
http://youtu.be/bul3Hj0AcGE
Wikipedia

Point Reyes National Seashore – From its thunderous ocean breakers crashing against rocky headlands and expansive sand beaches through its open grasslands to its brushy hillsides and forested ridges, visitors can discover over 1000 species of plants and animals. Home to several cultures over thousands of years, Point Reyes preserves a tapestry of stories and interactions of people. Point Reyes awaits your exploration.

Sequoia / Kings Canyon
nps.gov/seki/index.htm
@sequoiakingsnps
Facebook

King’s Range National Conservation Area
https://www.blm.gov/programs/national-conservation-lands/california/king-range-national-conservation-area
@BLM

State Parks
Nearly 300 parks
parks.ca.gov
Facebook
YouTube
@CAStateParks

News
Hanging a ‘closed’ sign on state parks 11.2011

Nature and Conservation
conservation.ca.gov@CalConservation
wildlandsconservancy.org
caliparks.org
parkinfo.org

California Plant Names:Latin and Greek Meanings and Derivations

Calflora

Water / Snow
cdec.water.ca.gov
cdec.water.ca.gov/snow/current/snow/index2.html
cdec.water.ca.gov/snow/current/snow

Food
Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT) was the first land trust in the United States to focus on farmland preservation. Founded in 1980 by a coalition of ranchers and environmentalists to preserve farmland in Marin County, California, MALT acquires agricultural conservation easements on farmland in voluntary transactions with landowners.

Transportation
Highway Conditions

Amargosa Conservancy
amargosaconservancy.orgFacebook@Amargosaconserv
Dedicated to the future of the #Amargosa Watershed, and the natural and human communities that live there.

Amboy
visitamboy.com
Wikipedia

Baker
World’s tallest thermometer

Barstow
barstowca.org
theoutletsatbarstow.com
wheretofindrocks.com

Berkeley
cityofberkeley.info@CityofBerkeley
@BerkeleyBowl

Blythe
The first sunrise in California
cityofblythe.ca.gov
Wikipedia
Blythe Intaglios


Buena Park
buenaparkfinearts.com
Wikipedia

Cabazon
hadleyfruitorchards.com@hadleyfruit
hadleys-famous-date-shake
morongocasinoresort.com
cabazonoutlets.com
Wikipedia

Calaveras River

Campbell
cianosmodernlatin.com
Wikipedia

Carlsbad
visitcarlsbad.com
carlsbadca.gov

Chula Vista
@thinkchulavista

Nearby: Shoshone
The woman of Shoshone
shoshonevillage.com

Coachella Valley
https://www.desertsun.com
https://twitter.com/MyDesert
https://twitter.com/DesertSunSports

Dana Point
goo.gl/maps/QC7uNi56haTMqP5z9
Headlands Conservation Area
danapoint.org

Dublin
ci.dublin.ca.us
Wikipedia

Fresno
fresnobee.com
earth-log@markgrossi
kfcf.org
masumoto.com

California State University, Fresno
csufresno.edu
Tailgating

Fullerton
fullerton.edu

Humboldt
humboldt.edu

Idyllwild
https://people.com/pets/dog-mayor-max-idyllwild-california/amp
mayormax.com/jobdescription.htm
idyllwild.com

Irwindale
riracha-factory-irritates-some-california-noses-but-entices-politicians
sriracha-factory-will-remain-califor-relurlplee514
California-city-votes-to-end-hot-sauce-dispute-5512023.php
ci.irwindale.ca.us

Jacumba
jacumbaresort.com
us-mexico-border-fence-wall-photos-immigration

Lone Pine
Wikipedia
Have Gun Will Travel
lonepinefilmhistorymuseum.org

Mendocino County
kzyx.orgFacebook

Monterey
Monterey is approximately 125 miles (208 km) south of San Francisco and 360 miles (600 km) north of Los Angeles.
montereybayaquarium.org
mpwmd.net
flickr.com/photos/seemonterey
Wikipedia

Nevada City
kvmr.org
nevadacityca.gov

Nipton
Wikipedia
nipton.com
calif-town-may-going-pot-firm-trying-create-marijuana-mecca
nipton-cannabis-resort-20170819-htmlstory.html

Ojai
ojaivisitors.comFacebook
Wikipedia

Ontario
Gateway to Southern California
gocvb.org
route-66-cruisin-reunion
Facebook
@go_cvb
tripadvisor

Palm Springs
acehotel.com/palmsprings
Palm Springs-Melissa Biggs
palm-springs-first-lgbt-gay-city-council-government-interview

Pasadena
pasadenastarnews.com
fremontgallery.com

Paso Robles
tobinjames.com

Redlands
@SBCountyMuseum

Riverside
old-riverside-foundation-shop.myshopify.com

San Bernardino National Forest
fs.usda.gov/sbnfFlickr@SanBernardinoNF
Wikipedia


San Jose
sanjoseca.gov
San José State University
livestream.com/sanjosestate
Wikipedia

San Luis Obispo
sanluisobispo.com

San Simeon
hearstcastle.org
foundationathearstcastle.com

Santa Barbara
sb.city2.org
@SantaBarbara
Gouchos Baseball@UCSB_Baseball

Santa Clara
santaclaraca.gov
Broncos Baseball@SCU_Baseball
scu.edu@SantaClaraUniv
Wikipedia

Santa Cruz
Museum of Art & History
ksco.com
mysteryspot.com

Sequoia National Park
nps.gov/seki
directions
Sequoia National Park Gallery
Wikipedia

San Bernardino
Wikipedia
ci.san-bernardino.ca.us@sbcitygov

Sonoma
Depot Park Museum
sonomanews.com@sonomanews

Sonora
sonoraca.com

Stanford
University
Who killed Jane Stanford?

Stockton
stocktongov.com

University of the Pacific
pacific.edu
calendar.pacific.edu
pacifictigers.com/sports/baseball
Wkipedia
@UOPacific

Tecopa
discovercynthias.com
oldspanishtrail.org
Wkipedia

Temecula
temeculaca.gov
Wikipedia

Tulelake
nps.gov/labe
@LavaBedsNPS

Valyermo
angelescrestcreamery.com
@ACCgoats

Yreka
yrekachamber.com
cyclesiskiyou.comFacebook

Climate Change
Preparing California for a Changing Climate

Videos
Climbing the world’s biggest trees – Richard Preston

Redway
kmud.org

Wildlife
The California Poppy (Eschscholtzia californica) is the state flower. April 6 is California Poppy Day.

Coast
California Coastline

Elsewhere on the Web
deepsprings.edu
calottery.com
mountainmessenger.com
yourcba.com@yourcba
linktr.ee/inlandia_institute@InlandiaInst

Forests
fs.usda.gov/sbnf
@SanBernardinoNF

Sierra National Forest
fs.usda.gov/sierra
Wikipedia

Half Moon Bay
half-moon-bay.ca.us/
halfmoonbaychamber.org

Spotlight on the Central Valley
mercedcountytimes.net

Highland
ci.highland.ca.us
Wikipedia

Kingsburg
Wikipedia
cityofkingsburg-ca.gov

San Gabriel Mountains National Monument
San_Gabriel_Mountains_National_Monument
fs.fed.us
modernhiker.com

Paths through Los Angeles

Bingo
Disneyland – Drought – Los Angeles – San Diego – San Francisco – Yosemite

Wikipedia
California Gold Rush
Klamath River
Pío Pico
Compromise of 1850
Ranchos of California

Cities

Calexico, California
Davis, California
Los Angeles
Oakland, California
Sacramento, California
San Francisco
San Diego, California
Solvang, California

Events

Gilroy Garlic Festival

Places of Interest

China Ranch Date Farm
Big Sur, California
Napa Valley

Parks

Anza Borrego Desert State Park
Death Valley National Park
Joshua Tree National Park
Pinnacles National Park
Yosemite National Park

Planeta.com

California
USA
USA States

By Guest Contributor

