California Links

Muir Woods park staff annotates own signs with historical corrections for racism, misogyny
The California Air Quality Guru Who Taught Business to Love the Environment
California pulls ’emergency brake’ in bid to stop unprecedented virus surge
California’s Desert Fauna Will Never Recover – The Nation
California Bill Moves To Ban Mini Hotel Toiletry Bottles
I rode Amtrak’s Coast Starlight – Boing Boing
It’s time to acknowledge the genocide of California’s Indians
Volcanic spires and Joshua trees: Obama protects 1.8 million acres in California’s desert
New Desert Bill is Fundamentally Flawed – @Amargosaconserv
Sustainable Ramona presents Green Building series
Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve
Wikipedia: Bolsa Chica State Ecological Reserve is natural public land in Orange County, governed by the state of California, and immediately adjacent to the city of Huntington Beach, California.
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
How legalization changed Humboldt County – New Yorker: What happens to a group of people whose anti-government ethos was sustained by an illegal plant that is now the most regulated crop in California? Forced into the open, and facing the very real possibility of economic extinction, the farmers of Humboldt are now trying to convince regulators and buyers that these outlaws who had profited off prohibition were not greedy criminals but people who stood for something: stewardship of the land, the biodiversity of a crop, resistance to corporate consolidation, and a spiritual connection to a psychoactive plant.
Pioneer Cabin Tree
On January 8, 2016 this iconic Sierra redwood fell to the ground. The tree was estimated to be more than 1,000 years old (and still alive) when it fell. A stereography made sometime between 1850-1920 by E. & H. T. Anthony & Co. shows the tree before it was tunneled through.
Imperial Valley Desert Museum
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is a new facility in the heart of the Yuha Desert housing Native American and historic artifacts collected from within the Imperial Valley. Opening a new museum in the twenty-first century, we do not want to be seen as an exhibit within four walls, but we want to engage and interact outside of the limitations of the “box,” our new building, both metaphorically and physically.
Indigenous peoples of California – Wikipedia
Population of Native California – Wikipedia
Channel Islands National Park encompasses five remarkable islands (Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara) and their ocean environment, preserving and protecting a wealth of natural and cultural resources.
Mojave National Preserve – @MojavePres
Pinnacles National Parkis a release site for the endangered California condor, and the birds can sometimes be seen from hiking trails throughout the park. Twitter: @PinnaclesNPS
Point Reyes National Seashore – From its thunderous ocean breakers crashing against rocky headlands and expansive sand beaches through its open grasslands to its brushy hillsides and forested ridges, visitors can discover over 1000 species of plants and animals. Home to several cultures over thousands of years, Point Reyes preserves a tapestry of stories and interactions of people. Point Reyes awaits your exploration.
Sequoia / Kings Canyon
King’s Range National Conservation Area
Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT) was the first land trust in the United States to focus on farmland preservation. Founded in 1980 by a coalition of ranchers and environmentalists to preserve farmland in Marin County, California, MALT acquires agricultural conservation easements on farmland in voluntary transactions with landowners.
Amargosa Conservancy
amargosaconservancy.org – Facebook – @Amargosaconserv
Dedicated to the future of the #Amargosa Watershed, and the natural and human communities that live there.
Monterey is approximately 125 miles (208 km) south of San Francisco and 360 miles (600 km) north of Los Angeles.
The California Poppy (Eschscholtzia californica) is the state flower. April 6 is California Poppy Day.
