California Links

What would locals like others know about California? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Muir Woods park staff annotates own signs with historical corrections for racism, misogyny

The California Air Quality Guru Who Taught Business to Love the Environment

California pulls ’emergency brake’ in bid to stop unprecedented virus surge

California’s Desert Fauna Will Never Recover – The Nation

California Bill Moves To Ban Mini Hotel Toiletry Bottles

I rode Amtrak’s Coast Starlight – Boing Boing

adventures-in-parks-mapping – @greeninfo

Using Instagram and Open Data to Put the Public in Public Lands – @greeninfo

It’s time to acknowledge the genocide of California’s Indians

Volcanic spires and Joshua trees: Obama protects 1.8 million acres in California’s desert

New Desert Bill is Fundamentally Flawed – @Amargosaconserv

Lone Pine

lonepinefilmfestival.org

Emeryville

folkmanis.com

@folkmanis

Ramona

Sustainable Ramona presents Green Building series

@ramonasentinel

@JoshuaTreeNP

@PinnaclesNPS

@CalDesert

@Amargosaconserv

@CAStateParks

@calshpo

Point Reyes Station

kwmr.org – @KWMRradio

pointreyes.org

Wikipedia



Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve

Wikipedia: Bolsa Chica State Ecological Reserve is natural public land in Orange County, governed by the state of California, and immediately adjacent to the city of Huntington Beach, California.

wildlife.ca.gov

Some 3,000 elegant terns fled the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve after the May 12 crash, in the largest egg abandonment scientists who work there can recall.https://t.co/1Ytu6TlTud — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 7, 2021

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

sanmanuel-nsn.gov – Youtube

July 17, 2021 California WorldFest (Grass Valley)

@caworldfest

Clearlake

clearlake.ca.us

How legalization changed Humboldt County – New Yorker: What happens to a group of people whose anti-government ethos was sustained by an illegal plant that is now the most regulated crop in California? Forced into the open, and facing the very real possibility of economic extinction, the farmers of Humboldt are now trying to convince regulators and buyers that these outlaws who had profited off prohibition were not greedy criminals but people who stood for something: stewardship of the land, the biodiversity of a crop, resistance to corporate consolidation, and a spiritual connection to a psychoactive plant.



Pioneer Cabin Tree

On January 8, 2016 this iconic Sierra redwood fell to the ground. The tree was estimated to be more than 1,000 years old (and still alive) when it fell. A stereography made sometime between 1850-1920 by E. & H. T. Anthony & Co. shows the tree before it was tunneled through.

Historic-Pioneer-Cabin-Tree-toppled-in-California

http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-live-winter-weather-california-iconic-sequoia-tree-in-california-state-1483942759-htmlstory.html

http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-tree-dead-storms-20170109-story.html

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/pioneer-cabin-tree-famous-tunnel-toppled-storm-n704616

http://www.recordnet.com/news/20170109/tribute-to-tunnel-tree/2 –

https://twitter.com/alexbreitler/status/818668930315141120

Pioneer Cabin Tree

Imperial Valley Desert Museum

The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is a new facility in the heart of the Yuha Desert housing Native American and historic artifacts collected from within the Imperial Valley. Opening a new museum in the twenty-first century, we do not want to be seen as an exhibit within four walls, but we want to engage and interact outside of the limitations of the “box,” our new building, both metaphorically and physically.

11 Frontage Road

P.O. Box 430

Ocotillo, CA 92259

760-358-7016

http://www.ivdesertmuseum.orghttps://twitter.com/IVDesertMuseumhttp://ivdesertmuseum.blogspot.com

Imperial Irrigation District

iid.com

Wikipedia

The Imperial Irrigation District turned 110 years old today. Good overview of the stressors and challenges facing the country's biggest farm water provider: https://t.co/3PC7HkC5Ik — Sammy Roth (@Sammy_Roth) July 26, 2021

Ocotillo

Wikipedia

Tripadvisor.com

visitcalifornia.com

Oakland Museum of California

Malki Museum, Morongo Reservation, Banning – Melissa Biggs

Cabazon and Indio – Melissa Biggs

Palm Springs – Melissa Biggs

Salton Sea

Barona – Melissa Biggs

California Postcards

Flickr Groups

California National Forests

California Wilderness Areas

Southern California Wildfires

https://twitter.com/xavierkatana/status/1299521774317694977

Indigenous Cultures

Also see: Yurok

La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians

Indigenous peoples of California – Wikipedia

Population of Native California – Wikipedia

http://www.nahc.ca.gov/califindian.html

Chumash people

4th Friday in September – Native American Day

Parks

Channel Islands National Park encompasses five remarkable islands (Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara) and their ocean environment, preserving and protecting a wealth of natural and cultural resources.

Mojave National Preserve – @MojavePres

Pinnacles National Parkis a release site for the endangered California condor, and the birds can sometimes be seen from hiking trails throughout the park. Twitter: @PinnaclesNPS

How You Can Help Condors

http://www.sfgate.com/science/article/Pinnacles-a-step-from-being-national-park-4159050.php

http://www.sfgate.com/default/article/Pinnacles-National-Park-designation-passes-Senate-4157104.php

http://www.flickr.com/photos/yahooeditorspicks/galleries/72157632811243591

http://youtu.be/bul3Hj0AcGE

Wikipedia

Point Reyes National Seashore – From its thunderous ocean breakers crashing against rocky headlands and expansive sand beaches through its open grasslands to its brushy hillsides and forested ridges, visitors can discover over 1000 species of plants and animals. Home to several cultures over thousands of years, Point Reyes preserves a tapestry of stories and interactions of people. Point Reyes awaits your exploration.

Sequoia / Kings Canyon

nps.gov/seki/index.htm

@sequoiakingsnps

Kings Canyon National Park was designated on this day in 1940. Happy anniversary! Learn more about the park and plan your own visits by reading my seven blog posts about Kings Canyon National Park: https://t.co/WLp1BMtT0V pic.twitter.com/1FggrpOjet — National Parks Photo (@treasured_lands) March 5, 2022

King’s Range National Conservation Area

https://www.blm.gov/programs/national-conservation-lands/california/king-range-national-conservation-area

@BLM

State Parks

Nearly 300 parks

parks.ca.gov

@CAStateParks

Hanging a ‘closed’ sign on state parks 11.2011

Nature and Conservation

conservation.ca.gov – @CalConservation

wildlandsconservancy.org

caliparks.org

parkinfo.org

California Plant Names:Latin and Greek Meanings and Derivations

Calflora

Water / Snow

cdec.water.ca.gov

cdec.water.ca.gov/snow/current/snow/index2.html

cdec.water.ca.gov/snow/current/snow

Food

Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT) was the first land trust in the United States to focus on farmland preservation. Founded in 1980 by a coalition of ranchers and environmentalists to preserve farmland in Marin County, California, MALT acquires agricultural conservation easements on farmland in voluntary transactions with landowners.

Transportation

Highway Conditions

Amargosa Conservancy

amargosaconservancy.org – Facebook – @Amargosaconserv

Dedicated to the future of the #Amargosa Watershed, and the natural and human communities that live there.

Amboy

visitamboy.com

Wikipedia

Baker

World’s tallest thermometer

Barstow

barstowca.org

theoutletsatbarstow.com

wheretofindrocks.com

Berkeley

cityofberkeley.info – @CityofBerkeley

@BerkeleyBowl

Blythe

The first sunrise in California

cityofblythe.ca.gov

Wikipedia

Blythe Intaglios



Buena Park

buenaparkfinearts.com

Wikipedia

Cabazon

hadleyfruitorchards.com – @hadleyfruit

hadleys-famous-date-shake

morongocasinoresort.com

cabazonoutlets.com

Wikipedia

Calaveras River



Campbell

cianosmodernlatin.com

Wikipedia

Carlsbad

visitcarlsbad.com

carlsbadca.gov

Chula Vista

@thinkchulavista

Nearby: Shoshone

The woman of Shoshone

shoshonevillage.com

Coachella Valley

https://www.desertsun.com

https://twitter.com/MyDesert

https://twitter.com/DesertSunSports

Dana Point

goo.gl/maps/QC7uNi56haTMqP5z9

Headlands Conservation Area

danapoint.org

Dublin

ci.dublin.ca.us

Wikipedia

Fresno

fresnobee.com

earth-log – @markgrossi

kfcf.org

masumoto.com

California State University, Fresno

csufresno.edu

Tailgating

Fullerton

fullerton.edu

Humboldt

humboldt.edu

Idyllwild

https://people.com/pets/dog-mayor-max-idyllwild-california/amp

mayormax.com/jobdescription.htm

idyllwild.com

Irwindale

riracha-factory-irritates-some-california-noses-but-entices-politicians

sriracha-factory-will-remain-califor-relurlplee514

California-city-votes-to-end-hot-sauce-dispute-5512023.php

ci.irwindale.ca.us

Jacumba

jacumbaresort.com

us-mexico-border-fence-wall-photos-immigration

Lone Pine

Wikipedia

Have Gun Will Travel

lonepinefilmhistorymuseum.org

Mendocino County

kzyx.org – Facebook

Monterey

Monterey is approximately 125 miles (208 km) south of San Francisco and 360 miles (600 km) north of Los Angeles.

montereybayaquarium.org

mpwmd.net

flickr.com/photos/seemonterey

Wikipedia

Nevada City

kvmr.org

nevadacityca.gov

Nipton

Wikipedia

nipton.com

calif-town-may-going-pot-firm-trying-create-marijuana-mecca

nipton-cannabis-resort-20170819-htmlstory.html

Ojai

ojaivisitors.com – Facebook

Wikipedia

Ontario

Gateway to Southern California

gocvb.org

route-66-cruisin-reunion

Facebook

@go_cvb

tripadvisor

Palm Springs

acehotel.com/palmsprings

Palm Springs-Melissa Biggs

palm-springs-first-lgbt-gay-city-council-government-interview

Pasadena

pasadenastarnews.com

fremontgallery.com

Paso Robles

tobinjames.com

Redlands

@SBCountyMuseum

Riverside

old-riverside-foundation-shop.myshopify.com

San Bernardino National Forest

fs.usda.gov/sbnf – Flickr – @SanBernardinoNF

Wikipedia

"Why is this allowed to happen? This is our water.” A bitter feud centers on the source of Arrowhead bottled water in the San Bernardino National Forest



On today's @latimes front page: https://t.co/V2lseD6Bxn @alschaben pic.twitter.com/9AthwMv2tG — Ian James (@ByIanJames) January 21, 2022





San Jose

sanjoseca.gov

San José State University

livestream.com/sanjosestate

Wikipedia

San Luis Obispo

sanluisobispo.com

San Simeon

hearstcastle.org

foundationathearstcastle.com

Santa Barbara

sb.city2.org

@SantaBarbara

Gouchos Baseball – @UCSB_Baseball

Santa Clara

santaclaraca.gov

Broncos Baseball – @SCU_Baseball

scu.edu – @SantaClaraUniv

Wikipedia

Santa Cruz

Museum of Art & History

ksco.com

mysteryspot.com

Sequoia National Park

nps.gov/seki

directions

Sequoia National Park Gallery

Wikipedia

San Bernardino

Wikipedia

ci.san-bernardino.ca.us – @sbcitygov

Sonoma

Depot Park Museum

sonomanews.com – @sonomanews

Sonora

sonoraca.com

Stanford

University

Who killed Jane Stanford?

Stockton

stocktongov.com

University of the Pacific

pacific.edu

calendar.pacific.edu

pacifictigers.com/sports/baseball

Wkipedia

@UOPacific

Tecopa

discovercynthias.com

oldspanishtrail.org

Wkipedia

Things are getting started on a Saturday night in Tecopa pic.twitter.com/rBhMXOMM72 — Patrick Donnelly (@BitterWaterBlue) October 31, 2021

Temecula

temeculaca.gov

Wikipedia

Tulelake

nps.gov/labe

@LavaBedsNPS

Valyermo

angelescrestcreamery.com

@ACCgoats

Yreka

yrekachamber.com

cyclesiskiyou.com – Facebook

Climate Change

Preparing California for a Changing Climate

Videos

Climbing the world’s biggest trees – Richard Preston

Redway

kmud.org

Wildlife

The California Poppy (Eschscholtzia californica) is the state flower. April 6 is California Poppy Day.

Coast

California Coastline

Elsewhere on the Web

deepsprings.edu

calottery.com

mountainmessenger.com

yourcba.com – @yourcba

linktr.ee/inlandia_institute – @InlandiaInst

Forests

fs.usda.gov/sbnf

@SanBernardinoNF

Sierra National Forest

fs.usda.gov/sierra

Wikipedia

Half Moon Bay

half-moon-bay.ca.us/

halfmoonbaychamber.org

Spotlight on the Central Valley

mercedcountytimes.net

Highland

ci.highland.ca.us

Wikipedia

Kingsburg

Wikipedia

cityofkingsburg-ca.gov

San Gabriel Mountains National Monument

San_Gabriel_Mountains_National_Monument

fs.fed.us

modernhiker.com

Disneyland – Drought – Los Angeles – San Diego – San Francisco – Yosemite

Wikipedia

California Gold Rush

Klamath River

Pío Pico

Compromise of 1850

Ranchos of California

