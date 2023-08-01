Can you make a playlist? // ¿Puedes hacer una lista de reproducción?

Roofdog: Can you make a playlist? (Some rights reserved)
Old school playlists and mixtapes were a hoot. On this page we spotlight some of our favorite playlists on YouTube and YouTube Music. Skills may be transferable to other social web platforms. Enjoy and be inspired. // Las listas de reproducción y mixtapes de la vieja escuela eran un puntazo. En esta página, destacamos algunas de nuestras listas de reproducción favoritas en YouTube y YouTube Music. Las habilidades pueden ser transferibles a otras plataformas web sociales. Disfruta e inspírate.
Here’s how to make your own: Once you are logged in on YouTube, select any video and then click save to choose or create a playlist. Logged into YouTube music, select any song, click the three vertical dots, and select ‘save to playlist.’
Translating: Playlist
Spanish: Lista de reproducción
Questions // Preguntas
- Can you create a playlist? // ¿Puedes crear una lista de reproducción?
- Can you customize a playlist? // ¿Se puede personalizar una lista de reproducción?
- Can you edit a playlist? // ¿Puedes editar una lista de reproducción?
What we enjoy // Lo que disfrutamos
- Shuffling playlists // Listas de reproducción aleatorias
YouTube Music Examples
music.youtube.com/library/playlists
2023ish (eclectic and almost daring)
1982ish (equal parts inspired and cringerock)
Better Days
Melimusica
R.E.M.
They Might Be Giants (TMBG)
Wilco – 2023 is the year I discovered what became of Uncle Tupelo
YouTube Examples
IUCN Playlists
Ron Mader Playlist
Radio
WTIP (Grand Marais, Minnesota) – Gold standard for showing what’s playing and what’s been played.
