Can you make a playlist? // ¿Puedes hacer una lista de reproducción?

Old school playlists and mixtapes were a hoot. On this page we spotlight some of our favorite playlists on YouTube and YouTube Music. Skills may be transferable to other social web platforms. Enjoy and be inspired. // Las listas de reproducción y mixtapes de la vieja escuela eran un puntazo. En esta página, destacamos algunas de nuestras listas de reproducción favoritas en YouTube y YouTube Music. Las habilidades pueden ser transferibles a otras plataformas web sociales. Disfruta e inspírate.

Here’s how to make your own: Once you are logged in on YouTube, select any video and then click save to choose or create a playlist. Logged into YouTube music, select any song, click the three vertical dots, and select ‘save to playlist.’

Translating: Playlist

Spanish: Lista de reproducción

Questions // Preguntas

Can you create a playlist? // ¿Puedes crear una lista de reproducción?

Can you customize a playlist? // ¿Se puede personalizar una lista de reproducción?

Can you edit a playlist? // ¿Puedes editar una lista de reproducción?

What we enjoy // Lo que disfrutamos

Shuffling playlists // Listas de reproducción aleatorias

YouTube Music Examples

music.youtube.com/library/playlists

2023ish (eclectic and almost daring)

1982ish (equal parts inspired and cringerock)

Better Days

Melimusica

R.E.M.

They Might Be Giants (TMBG)

Wilco – 2023 is the year I discovered what became of Uncle Tupelo

YouTube Examples

IUCN Playlists

Ron Mader Playlist

Radio

WTIP (Grand Marais, Minnesota) – Gold standard for showing what’s playing and what’s been played.

