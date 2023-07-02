Canada Flag
July 1, Canada Day // Fête du Canada is the national day of Canada. The day marks the date in 1867 when three British colonies were joined to create the Dominion of Canada.
Wikipedia: A federal statutory holiday, it celebrates the anniversary of the July 1, 1867, enactment of the Constitution Act, 1867 (then called the British North America Act, 1867), which united the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada.
Canada Day
