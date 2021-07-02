Canada Flag

Canada Day (French: Fête du Canada) is the national day of Canada. The day marks the date in 1867 when three British colonies were joined to create the Dominion of Canada.

Wikipedia: A federal statutory holiday, it celebrates the anniversary of the July 1, 1867, enactment of the Constitution Act, 1867 (then called the British North America Act, 1867), which united the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada.

Embedded Tweets

This year, more than ever, Canada Day 🇨🇦 invites Canadians to show empathy, understanding and openness. It’s also an opportunity for us to learn from our past, and walk the shared path of reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/oLsuTrdc15 — Parks Canada (@ParksCanada) July 1, 2021

Best dressed mascot in the league? The answer is yes. #CanadaDay ❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/xbRmHWSc1Y — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 1, 2018

