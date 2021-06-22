home Canada, Indigenous Indigenous Canada

Indigenous Canada

2021 Poster

Spotlight on Indigenous and First Nations peoples of Canada

Celebrations

June National Indigenous History Month
https://www.rcaanc-cirnac.gc.ca/eng/1621447127773/1621447157184

June 21 National Indigenous Peoples Day #NationalIndigenousPeoplesDay

For more information on First Nations, Inuit and Métis-led virtual activities, please visit the official pages for National Indigenous Organizations:

Indigenous History Month
How an Inuk artist drew on Arctic Indigenous culture to design a Twitter emoji

Key Links
Headlines
A year on, anger brews over Trudeau’s inaction on indigenous rights@justine_hunter
The indigenous land rights ruling that could transform Canada
The situation of indigenous peoples in Canada

Indigenous Culture

June 21 National Aboriginal Day
First proclaimed by the Governor General of Canada on June 13, 1996, June 21 st of every year has become a day in the Canadian calendar that presents Aboriginal peoples with a great opportunity to express great pride for their rich diverse cultures with their families, neighbours, friends and visitors. Details:
http://www.ainc-inac.gc.ca/ach/ev/nad/his/index-eng.asp

Native Land

https://www.facebook.com/nativelandnet

Aboriginal Tourism Association of British Columbia is making it easier for visitors to identify the most authentic, accurate and respectful representations of First Nations and Métis culture by launching its “Authentic Aboriginal” cultural authenticity program.

Canada’s indigenous languages here…. Read the British Columbia Language Report 2010 here.

Aboriginal Peoples, Canada and the Way Forward – CBC

http://circletrail.com

http://www.creetourism.ca

B.C. is home to 60 percent of [[http://indigenouspeoplesissues.com/index.php?option=com_search&areas[]=content&searchphrase=all&searchword=Canada|Canada]]’s indigenous languages, with 32 distinct languages and 59 dialects. Read more about Canada’s indigenous languages here…. Read the British Columbia Language Report 2010 here.

Cri
Inuit
Orochen
Musqueam
Lil’wat
Squamish
Tsleil-Waututh

2010 Finalist – Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre shares the cultures of two distinct Indigenous cultures in a visionary partnership on shared traditional territories in Canada. The Centre is staffed by Aboriginal Youth Ambassadors from both nations.

Groundworkforchange
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/new-website-aims-to-help-non-aboriginal-canadians-learn-about-indigenous-issues-1.3217692
http://www.groundworkforchange.org

Six Nations Tourism
http://www.sixnationstourism.ca

Indigenous Culture in the News
Serving Canada’s north – excellence in 8 aboriginal languages

2010 Olympics – The Musqueam, Lil’wat, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh tribes in British Columbia — are the first indigenous people to co-host an Olympics.

ASSOCIATIONS AND ORGANIZATIONS
Canadian Centre For Policy Alternatives
Aboriginal Tourism Canada

  • ABORIGINAL TOURISM ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH COLUMBIA (ATBC)

www.aboriginalbc.com

  • NORTHERN ONTARIO NATIVE TOURISM ASSOCIATION (NONTA)

www.nonta.net

  • ABORIGINAL TOURISM ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHERN ONTARIO (ATASO)

www.ataso.ca

  • QUEBEC ABORIGINAL TOURISM CORP.

www.staq.net

  • CREE OUTFITTING AND TOURISM ASSOCIATION

www.creetourism.ca

  • NUNAVUT TOURISM

www.nunavuttourism.com

  • NORTHWEST TERRITORIES TOURISM

www.explorenwt.com

  • YUKON FIRST NATIONS TOURISM ASSOCIATION (YFNTA)

www.yfnta.org

  • PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND ABORIGINAL TOURISM ASSOCIATION (PEIATA)

www.lennoxisland.com/liae

Inuit Language Week February 18-22, 2013


