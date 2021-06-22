Indigenous Canada

2021 Poster

Spotlight on Indigenous and First Nations peoples of Canada

Celebrations

June National Indigenous History Month

https://www.rcaanc-cirnac.gc.ca/eng/1621447127773/1621447157184

June 21 National Indigenous Peoples Day #NationalIndigenousPeoplesDay

For more information on First Nations, Inuit and Métis-led virtual activities, please visit the official pages for National Indigenous Organizations:

Indigenous History Month

How an Inuk artist drew on Arctic Indigenous culture to design a Twitter emoji

@GCIndigenous

A year on, anger brews over Trudeau’s inaction on indigenous rights – @justine_hunter

The indigenous land rights ruling that could transform Canada

The situation of indigenous peoples in Canada

Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day. On #NIPD2021, we honour the 25th anniversary of Indigenous-led, day-long celebrations sharing the diverse, rich cultures and traditions of Indigenous Peoples. Visit our website to find resources to start learning. https://t.co/E9Wx2lLpuW pic.twitter.com/VAqAFeE2dF — GCIndigenous (@GCIndigenous) June 21, 2021

Many First Nations teachings, including those of the Anishinaabe and the Haudenosaunee people, use the back of a turtle’s shell as a lunar calendar. https://t.co/DPQf5GBN9m#NationalIndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/CJs1ctjagy — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) June 21, 2021

On #NationalIndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the richness, diversity and strength of Indigenous peoples and cultures from coast to coast to coast. Have a great one! #NIPD2021 pic.twitter.com/bpmvRXjgFK — CoastalFirstNations (@CFNGBI) June 21, 2021

Today is National #IndigenousPeoplesDay, a day to honour the heritage, diverse cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis in Canada.



This #NIPD2021, honour and learn about the history of Indigenous Peoples in Canada. ➡️ https://t.co/BcyTfhwaRB pic.twitter.com/wZhznx0wY0 — Canada (@Canada) June 21, 2021

It’s National Indigenous Peoples Day. On this 25th anniversary, let’s commit to recognize and learn more about the cultural diversity of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis by taking part in the activities: https://t.co/mlQvdg6fzW! #NIPD2021 #NationalIndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/tfhKKCeYh4 — Canadian Heritage (@CdnHeritage) June 21, 2021

June 21 National Aboriginal Day

First proclaimed by the Governor General of Canada on June 13, 1996, June 21 st of every year has become a day in the Canadian calendar that presents Aboriginal peoples with a great opportunity to express great pride for their rich diverse cultures with their families, neighbours, friends and visitors. Details:

http://www.ainc-inac.gc.ca/ach/ev/nad/his/index-eng.asp

https://www.facebook.com/nativelandnet

Aboriginal Tourism Association of British Columbia is making it easier for visitors to identify the most authentic, accurate and respectful representations of First Nations and Métis culture by launching its “Authentic Aboriginal” cultural authenticity program.

Canada’s indigenous languages here…. Read the British Columbia Language Report 2010 here.

Aboriginal Peoples, Canada and the Way Forward – CBC

http://circletrail.com

http://www.creetourism.ca

B.C. is home to 60 percent of [[http://indigenouspeoplesissues.com/index.php?option=com_search&areas[]=content&searchphrase=all&searchword=Canada|Canada]]’s indigenous languages, with 32 distinct languages and 59 dialects. Read more about Canada’s indigenous languages here…. Read the British Columbia Language Report 2010 here.

http://indigenouspeoplesissues.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=5017:british-columbia-first-nations-languages-2010-report&catid=52:north-america-indigenous-peoples&Itemid=74

Cri

Inuit

Orochen

Musqueam

Lil’wat

Squamish

Tsleil-Waututh

2010 Finalist – Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre shares the cultures of two distinct Indigenous cultures in a visionary partnership on shared traditional territories in Canada. The Centre is staffed by Aboriginal Youth Ambassadors from both nations.

Groundworkforchange

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/new-website-aims-to-help-non-aboriginal-canadians-learn-about-indigenous-issues-1.3217692

http://www.groundworkforchange.org

Six Nations Tourism

http://www.sixnationstourism.ca

Serving Canada’s north – excellence in 8 aboriginal languages

2010 Olympics – The Musqueam, Lil’wat, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh tribes in British Columbia — are the first indigenous people to co-host an Olympics.

Canadian Centre For Policy Alternatives

Aboriginal Tourism Canada

ABORIGINAL TOURISM ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH COLUMBIA (ATBC)

www.aboriginalbc.com

NORTHERN ONTARIO NATIVE TOURISM ASSOCIATION (NONTA)

www.nonta.net

ABORIGINAL TOURISM ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHERN ONTARIO (ATASO)

www.ataso.ca

QUEBEC ABORIGINAL TOURISM CORP.

www.staq.net

CREE OUTFITTING AND TOURISM ASSOCIATION

www.creetourism.ca

NUNAVUT TOURISM

www.nunavuttourism.com

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES TOURISM

www.explorenwt.com

YUKON FIRST NATIONS TOURISM ASSOCIATION (YFNTA)

www.yfnta.org

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND ABORIGINAL TOURISM ASSOCIATION (PEIATA)

www.lennoxisland.com/liae





