Train travel in Canada is a great way to experience slow travel while exploring diverse landscapes including the majestic Rocky Mountains. The Canadian train network is extensive and covers most of the country.

The most popular route is the VIA Rail Canada network – viarail.ca – which connects major cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Halifax. The VIA Rail network also offers a variety of scenic routes, such as the Canadian, the Ocean, and the Skeena.

The VIA Rail network offers a variety of services, including onboard entertainment, dining, and sleeping accommodations. Passengers can choose from a variety of classes — Economy, Business, and Prestige. Depending on the route, passengers can also enjoy a variety of amenities, including Wi-Fi, power outlets, and showers.

