Canada USA Borderlands

Photo: Jasperdo, Peace Arch International Park (Some rights reserved)

Launching our resource page documenting the borderlands of Canada and the USA.

Wikipedia: The Canada–United States border (French: frontière Canada–États-Unis), is the longest international border in the world between two countries. Eight Canadian provinces and territories (Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick), and thirteen U.S. states (Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine) are located along the border.

Questions

  • What are recommended resources, Twitter accounts, Facebook pages, and other websites?
  • What would locals like others know?
  • Call for traveler tips – what are your favorite places in the region?

Headlines
Fallout from shutdown of Ambassador Bridge spills onto US soil, causing concerns for businesses
US extends travel restrictions at Mexican and Canadian land borders as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to fly to America
Governors want Biden to explain why the U.S. border is shuttered to Canadians
US-Canada border restrictions extended until July 21
‘Waiting for a tumbleweed to blow’: Niagara Falls mayors on leading divided border cities
US-Canada, Mexico border restrictions extended to at least September
British Columbia closes cross-border loophole in Canada-U.S. park
US borders with Mexico and Canada will remain closed to nonessential travel for additional month – The Hill
Trudeau calls for keeping US-Canada border demilitarized
US-Canada border to close amid virus crisis – BBC

Elsewhere
Border Wait Times
Highway/Land Border Office (HWY/B)
internationalboundarycommission.org

Peace Arch Park
parks.wa.gov/562/Peace-Arch
Located at the international boundary between the United States and Canada, Peace Arch Park consists of a State Park on the Washington side, and a Provincial Park on the British Columbia side. Park visitors are free to explore both parks without border formalities. Interstate 5 and BC 99 run through the center of the Park. The centerpiece is the Peace Arch, a 67 feet high memorial that was dedicated in 1921.

Videos

Photos
Niagara Falls

Canada-USA border

Wikipedia
Canada–United States border
List of Canada–United States border crossings
Salish Sea

Cities

Detroit, Michigan

States

Alberta
Alaska
British Columbia
Idaho
Ontario
Ohio
Quebec
Maine
Manitoba
Michigan
Minnesota
Montana
New Hampshire
New Brunswick
North Dakota
Pennsylvania
Saskatchewan
Washington
Vermont
Yukon

Parks

Glacier National Park
Niagara Falls
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park

Other Features

North House Folk School
Mexico-USA Borderlands

Border
Borderlands
Canada
USA

