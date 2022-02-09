Canada USA Borderlands

Photo: Jasperdo, Peace Arch International Park (Some rights reserved)

Launching our resource page documenting the borderlands of Canada and the USA.

Wikipedia: The Canada–United States border (French: frontière Canada–États-Unis), is the longest international border in the world between two countries. Eight Canadian provinces and territories (Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick), and thirteen U.S. states (Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine) are located along the border.

Headlines

Fallout from shutdown of Ambassador Bridge spills onto US soil, causing concerns for businesses

US extends travel restrictions at Mexican and Canadian land borders as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to fly to America

Governors want Biden to explain why the U.S. border is shuttered to Canadians

US-Canada border restrictions extended until July 21

‘Waiting for a tumbleweed to blow’: Niagara Falls mayors on leading divided border cities

US-Canada, Mexico border restrictions extended to at least September

British Columbia closes cross-border loophole in Canada-U.S. park

US borders with Mexico and Canada will remain closed to nonessential travel for additional month – The Hill

Trudeau calls for keeping US-Canada border demilitarized

US-Canada border to close amid virus crisis – BBC

Elsewhere

Border Wait Times

Highway/Land Border Office (HWY/B)

internationalboundarycommission.org

Peace Arch Park

parks.wa.gov/562/Peace-Arch

Located at the international boundary between the United States and Canada, Peace Arch Park consists of a State Park on the Washington side, and a Provincial Park on the British Columbia side. Park visitors are free to explore both parks without border formalities. Interstate 5 and BC 99 run through the center of the Park. The centerpiece is the Peace Arch, a 67 feet high memorial that was dedicated in 1921.

