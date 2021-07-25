home Parks Canaima National Park

Canaima National Park

Photo: Rafael Estrella, Canaima – Auyantepui

Spotlight on Canaima National Park (Parque Nacional Canaima)

WHC: Canaima National Park is spread over 3 million ha in south-eastern Venezuela along the border between Guyana and Brazil. Roughly 65% of the park is covered by table mountain (tepui) formations. The tepuis constitute a unique biogeological entity and are of great geological interest. The sheer cliffs and waterfalls, including the world’s highest (1,000 m), form a spectacular landscape.

