Photo: Rafael Estrella, Canaima – Auyantepui
Spotlight on Canaima National Park (Parque Nacional Canaima)
WHC: Canaima National Park is spread over 3 million ha in south-eastern Venezuela along the border between Guyana and Brazil. Roughly 65% of the park is covered by table mountain (tepui) formations. The tepuis constitute a unique biogeological entity and are of great geological interest. The sheer cliffs and waterfalls, including the world’s highest (1,000 m), form a spectacular landscape.
Google Maps
Key Links
inparques.gob.ve
protectedplanet.net
whc.unesco.org
Elsewhere on the Web
Comisión de Ambiente de la AN Legítima acompaña la solicitud de UNESCO de hacer inspección local de las áreas afectadas en Canaima por la minería
sosorinoco.org – @SOSOrinoco
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Canaima National Park
Planeta