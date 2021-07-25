Photo: Rafael Estrella, Canaima – Auyantepui

Spotlight on Canaima National Park (Parque Nacional Canaima)

WHC: Canaima National Park is spread over 3 million ha in south-eastern Venezuela along the border between Guyana and Brazil. Roughly 65% of the park is covered by table mountain (tepui) formations. The tepuis constitute a unique biogeological entity and are of great geological interest. The sheer cliffs and waterfalls, including the world’s highest (1,000 m), form a spectacular landscape.

Comisión de Ambiente de la AN Legítima acompaña la solicitud de UNESCO de hacer inspección local de las áreas afectadas en Canaima por la minería

sosorinoco.org – @SOSOrinoco

Decorated with steep cliffs and impressive waterfalls, Canaima National Park in #Venezuela is biologically and geologically unique. https://t.co/rgoECsoWil pic.twitter.com/7KUasu9RJJ — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) July 13, 2021

Just one day left in the WDPA's birthday month! What's your #FavouriteProtectedArea? Hilda Angel's is Canaima National Park, Venezuela: "tierras de tepuyes monoliticos, evolución de la tierra" https://t.co/SBsAZ6O75x pic.twitter.com/hv9rSLn5fx — protectedplanet (@protectedplanet) April 29, 2019

Canaima National Park

