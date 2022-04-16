Canberra Links

ACT Flag

Ngunnawal people are revitalising their traditional language, one Canberra workshop at a time

Strange but true facts about Canberra’s Martian Embassy

National Folk Festival

folkfestival.org.au – Facebook – Youtube – @natfolkfest

National Folk Festival returns with a focus on celebrating Ngunnawal language after two years of COVID-19 cancellations

Current time in Canberra

Event Time Announcer

@CJCau

@666canberra

@CanberraCavalry

@USAembassyinOZ

@DobinsonsBakery

@ANBG

@CBRNatureMap

@CulturalCBR

@TheCanberran

@Canberra

@envcomm_act

@scienceANU

@MulligansFlat

@envirogov

@EnvComm_ACT

@ACT_Parks

@ConservationACT

@ANBG

@Transport_CBR

Canberra’s pastoral history lives on at Yarralumla and Duntroon – Long before the city was built, the area was a giant sheep run, home to some hard-nosed Scottish settlers whose legacy can be seen at landmarks like Yarralumla and Duntroon. And long before sheep ran across the limestone plains, Aboriginal tribes gathered to feast on the bogong moths the region is famous for.

Arboretum – Canberra is a city founded on trees. We explore the history and the future – in a large new Arboretum – a collection of 100 forests.

Canberra bushfires: ten years on – CSIRO plant ecologist Michael Doherty explains how the bush has recovered in the decade since the 2003 bushfires.

Canberra – inspired idea or historic mistake? – Canberra has always had its detractors as well as its enthusiastic supporters.

Iconic Buildings: The Shine Dome, Canberra – It’s a great example of how no building can ever be seen in isolation; that it’s always subject to the influence of others.

Pretty decent rugby day in my life tomorrow. My son starts at loosehead prop for Coastal Cavaliers in WA Premier Rugby, then in the evening I make my @SuperRugby AU play-by-play debut on @mixcanberra. No pressure there, it's only the @BrumbiesRugby v @Reds_Rugby Grand Final. pic.twitter.com/Ffti3UyRBx — Chris Coleman (@CJCau) September 18, 2020

The Fort at MIT Ballpark was established in 2010 through cooperation with the ACT Government and due to the efforts of the “Let’s Do It, Canberra!” campaign.

The National Library is located on Parkes Place in the central Canberra suburb of Parkes in the Parliamentary Triangle.

If you've never been on our BushlandNatureWalk, now is the time. So many native flowers are blooming along the trail, we can't fit them all into one post! The walk traverses BlackMountainReserve. Park @anbg car park-follow directional signs or download map https://t.co/HlOX16OTuE pic.twitter.com/n70bihZQLr — Parks Australia (@Parks_Australia) October 1, 2020

canberranaturemap.org

The Canberra Nature Map App allows you to quickly upload your own sightings and browse species guides when you’re out and about exploring – even without any mobile reception!

Look for the Australian reed warblers and friends at the Canberra Dump water reservoir

Parliament House at 12.59pm, captured by our Auspic photographer David Foote. pic.twitter.com/TmUQtXLtM4 — Australian Parliament House (@Aust_Parliament) January 20, 2020

The Australian reed warblers are having a wonderful warble today at the Canberra Dump water reservoir @BirdlifeOz #WildOz @actgovernment pic.twitter.com/T1dTyYwCm4 — @TSCommissioner (@TSCommissioner) November 27, 2016

A new initiative at Canberra Airport presents a recorded Ngunnawal ‘Welcome To Country’ to all travellers who pass through the international terminal. #languageinthenewshttps://t.co/Rihg55inLk — Living Languages (@LivingLangs) July 15, 2019

