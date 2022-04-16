Canberra Links

ACT Flag
What would locals like others know about Canberra? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
Ngunnawal people are revitalising their traditional language, one Canberra workshop at a time
Strange but true facts about Canberra’s Martian Embassy
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-01-25/rebranded-canberra-campaign-dividing-opinion/6044376
National Folk Festival
folkfestival.org.au – Facebook – Youtube – @natfolkfest
National Folk Festival returns with a focus on celebrating Ngunnawal language after two years of COVID-19 cancellations
Time
Current time in Canberra
Event Time Announcer
Weather
Transportation
Recommended Listening
Canberra’s pastoral history lives on at Yarralumla and Duntroon – Long before the city was built, the area was a giant sheep run, home to some hard-nosed Scottish settlers whose legacy can be seen at landmarks like Yarralumla and Duntroon. And long before sheep ran across the limestone plains, Aboriginal tribes gathered to feast on the bogong moths the region is famous for.
Arboretum – Canberra is a city founded on trees. We explore the history and the future – in a large new Arboretum – a collection of 100 forests.
Canberra bushfires: ten years on – CSIRO plant ecologist Michael Doherty explains how the bush has recovered in the decade since the 2003 bushfires.
Canberra – inspired idea or historic mistake? – Canberra has always had its detractors as well as its enthusiastic supporters.
Iconic Buildings: The Shine Dome, Canberra – It’s a great example of how no building can ever be seen in isolation; that it’s always subject to the influence of others.
MixCanberra
Flickr
Canberra ACT
ACT Photographers
Elections
News
Baseball
Canberra Cavalry – facebook – @CanberraCavalry
Listen to home games on Mixlr (showreel)
Narrabundah Ballpark, aka the Fort
The Fort at MIT Ballpark was established in 2010 through cooperation with the ACT Government and due to the efforts of the “Let’s Do It, Canberra!” campaign.
Elsewhere on the Web
Territory and Municipal Services
Australian Science Foundation
Canberra is the Best City in Australia
Canberra: Full Circle 2013
Explore Canberra: interactive walking map
Government
Australian National Botanic Gardens
Australian National Botanic Gardens
Museums
National Science and Technology Centre
Museum of Australian Democracy
National Museum
National Library
The National Library is located on Parkes Place in the central Canberra suburb of Parkes in the Parliamentary Triangle. @nlagovau
Parks
National Parks Association of the ACT
http://www.tams.act.gov.au/parks-conservation/parks-and-reserves/explore/canberra_nature_park
- Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve
- Gungaderra Nature Reserve
- Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserve
- Kama Nature Reserve
- Mount Majura Nature Reserve
- Mount Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve
- Mount Painter Nature Reserve
- Mulanggari Nature Reserve
- Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary
- Pinnacle Nature Reserve
Bushland Nature Walk
Nature
canberranaturemap.org
The Canberra Nature Map App allows you to quickly upload your own sightings and browse species guides when you’re out and about exploring – even without any mobile reception!
Download for iPhone
Download for Android
Look for the Australian reed warblers and friends at the Canberra Dump water reservoir
Government
visitcanberra.com.au/articles
Rugby Union
Brumbies
Rugby League
Floriade
Floriade 2013
Podtours
Videos
Wikipedia
Canberra
Bogong moth
Mr Fluffy
