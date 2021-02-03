Photo: Tamales

Día de la Candelaria is February 2.

This festival is full of special events and the most important blessing to the baby Jesus. On Christmas godparents are chosen for the Christ Child and made responsible for placing it in its crib. On February 2, the baby Jesus is ‘woken’ from the manger and dressed.

There is a ritual that lasts three consecutive years. In the first year, the baby is dressed in white, without crown or throne. This outfit should look like the Child of the Doves, that of the lilies (azucenas), the rose (rosas), the Holy Infant of Atocha.

The second year the baby takes a throne and crown and the color of the dress is optional. People choose the dress of a saint. Until the third year he dressed as King and Emperor of the Universe, with costumes like the Child of Prague, Emperor of the World Christ. Some godparents build a new altar.

The godparents takes the baby Jesus to church to be blessed, seated on a tray or basket with flowers. They take decorated candles to be blessed when to ask for favors to the Virgin or Christ.

Today, it has become a tradition to eat tamales as people who were fortunate enough to find your piece of thread to the baby Jesus have to meet leading tamales for everyone.

Elsewhere on the Web

¿Comerás tamales el Día de la Candelaria? Aquí te decimos de dónde proviene esta tradición

Día de la Candelaria en Oaxaca, un lujo – Noticias

Tamales: From The Cause of Crime to the Cause of Celebration at Candelaria – @rachellaudan

Wikipedia

Fiesta de la Candelaria

Virgin of Candelaria

Holy Infant of Atocha

Planeta.com