Buzzwords
Canned Hunting = Trophy hunt in which an animal is kept in a confined area, increasing the likelihood of the hunter obtaining a kill
Also see: irresponsible
Questions
- How is canned hunting still a thing?
- Paint a picture of animal sanctuaries, zoos and hunting in your country. How have things changed in the past 10 or 20 years? How would you like to see things improve?
- Name some of your favorite animal sanctuaries and protection programs.
2021
Lion farming – a hideous complexity – @cannedlion
SA bans captive breeding for trophy hunting, lion bone trade
South Africa to clamp down on captive lion breeding – @GreenGirlAfrica
2018
New report: Captive Lion Breeding and Canned Lion Hunting: Damaging Brand South Africa?
Recommended listening
Lion cubs bred to be shot by foreign hunters – Safari operator and environmental writer Ian Michler has exposed a multi-million dollar industry in South Africa, where lions are bred in captivity to be shot by trophy hunters. And that the practice is being partly funded by donors who believe they are giving to lion sanctuaries.
The canned hunting of lions – Late Night Live – Canned hunting is the practice of hunting where the target animal is unfairly prevented from escaping the hunter, either by physical constraints, such as fencing, or by mental constraints, such as habituation to humans and the industry is booming in South Africa.
Recommended Viewing
YouTube
Headlines
2017 World Travel Market Responsible Tourism Program
The Campaign Against Canned Hunting and the Blood Lions
film and campaign have drawn attention to the ethical, conservation and aesthetic issues which arise when wildlife and humans mix. We have a panel at WTM London on Can wild animal interactions ever be responsible? with Nick Stewart from World Animal Protection, David Ville from Thomas Cook and Tom Moorhouse from the Department of Zoology, Oxford University. We shall be trying to shed more light on the issues around wild animal and human interaction from a scientific perspective and differentiating between ethical and aesthetic concerns. Fair Trade Tourism South Africa has certified the Tenikwa Wildlife Awareness Centre a wildlife awareness and rehabilitation centre which has ceased all guest animal contact and in mid- 2017 and a strict “no-selfies”, “no disrespectful posing” with animals and “no guest contact with Hazard Category 1 animals” protocol was implemented across all programmes. Tenikwa’s new no-contact policy was validated by an independent auditor during Fair Trade Tourism’s comprehensive audit process. More
Elsewhere on the Web
