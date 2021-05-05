Canned Hunting = Trophy hunt in which an animal is kept in a confined area, increasing the likelihood of the hunter obtaining a kill

Also see: irresponsible

Questions

How is canned hunting still a thing?

Paint a picture of animal sanctuaries, zoos and hunting in your country. How have things changed in the past 10 or 20 years? How would you like to see things improve?

Name some of your favorite animal sanctuaries and protection programs.

2021

Lion farming – a hideous complexity – @cannedlion

SA bans captive breeding for trophy hunting, lion bone trade

South Africa to clamp down on captive lion breeding – @GreenGirlAfrica

South Africa's Minister announces ‘new deal’ for SA’s wildlife industry, with #lion breeding to end reports @dailymaverick https://t.co/h4D9jXeDWl Report to the Gov also addresses #elephants, #rhino, trade, breeding etc. A major shift in SA's #wildlife policy may be underway… pic.twitter.com/jfYxsX87aK — John E. Scanlon AO (@JohnEScanlon) May 3, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: This morning at a stakeholder’s feedback meeting in Pretoria, Minister Creecy of @environmentza made a crucial & long-awaited step towards changing the status quo of the commercial captive lion breeding industry in South Africa.



READ MORE: https://t.co/XwpcsnAGQi pic.twitter.com/IJxCegNJNx — Blood Lions Official (@Blood_Lions) May 2, 2021

2018

New report: Captive Lion Breeding and Canned Lion Hunting: Damaging Brand South Africa?



Recommended listening

Lion cubs bred to be shot by foreign hunters – Safari operator and environmental writer Ian Michler has exposed a multi-million dollar industry in South Africa, where lions are bred in captivity to be shot by trophy hunters. And that the practice is being partly funded by donors who believe they are giving to lion sanctuaries.

The canned hunting of lions – Late Night Live – Canned hunting is the practice of hunting where the target animal is unfairly prevented from escaping the hunter, either by physical constraints, such as fencing, or by mental constraints, such as habituation to humans and the industry is booming in South Africa.

Recommended Viewing

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/clarissa-ward-face-to-face-with-lions

http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/from-pets-to-prey/

@60Minutes @clarissaward



YouTube

Ban-Canned-Lion-Hunting-in-SA

Twitter

@cannedlion

@GlobalMarchLion

@Blood_Lions

Headlines

https://www.iol.co.za/news/opinion/canned-lion-hunting-damaging-brand-sa-11564974

https://greengirlsinafrica.com/2017/11/01/responsible-wildlife-volunteering – https://twitter.com/GreenGirlAfrica

http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/10/wildlife-watch-canned-lion-hunting-trophies-banned

http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/03/140311-trophy-hunting-blood-lions-south-africa-conservation-captive-breeding

https://cecilspride.wordpress.com/2016/03/28/9-myths-about-captive-bred-lions

https://www.thedodo.com/volunteers-tricked-canned-hunting-lions-1392577037.html

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3204097/Raised-cages-hunted-trophies-like-Cecil-used-humans-think-killers-bringing-food-haunting-fate-South-Africa-s-canned-lions-exposed.html

http://africageographic.com/blog/phasa-president-calls-for-a-review-of-lion-hunting-canned-hunting-captive-breeding

http://www.bemytravelmuse.com/lion-tourism-south-africa-ethical

http://www.heraldlive.co.za/seaview-lions-bred-hunting-parks

http://www.mzansigirl.com/responsible-touris-next-time-youre-tempted-to-pet-a-lion-cub

http://www.nola.com/outdoors/index.ssf/2016/03/jean_lafitte_park.html

Lion petting and the CON in Conservation

From pets to prey

Canned Hunting under fire

2017 World Travel Market Responsible Tourism Program

The Campaign Against Canned Hunting and the Blood Lions

film and campaign have drawn attention to the ethical, conservation and aesthetic issues which arise when wildlife and humans mix. We have a panel at WTM London on Can wild animal interactions ever be responsible? with Nick Stewart from World Animal Protection, David Ville from Thomas Cook and Tom Moorhouse from the Department of Zoology, Oxford University. We shall be trying to shed more light on the issues around wild animal and human interaction from a scientific perspective and differentiating between ethical and aesthetic concerns. Fair Trade Tourism South Africa has certified the Tenikwa Wildlife Awareness Centre a wildlife awareness and rehabilitation centre which has ceased all guest animal contact and in mid- 2017 and a strict “no-selfies”, “no disrespectful posing” with animals and “no guest contact with Hazard Category 1 animals” protocol was implemented across all programmes. Tenikwa’s new no-contact policy was validated by an independent auditor during Fair Trade Tourism’s comprehensive audit process. More

Elsewhere on the Web

https://www.iol.co.za/news/opinion/canned-lion-hunting-damaging-brand-sa-11564974

Embedded Tweets

By extension it is the same. The resort and the lion breeding are intrinsically linked. It's like going to the circus but closing your eyes when the tiger show comes on @ThompsonsH https://t.co/Toc10lifby pic.twitter.com/pZPUGuIAdQ — Dr Louise de Waal ♻ (@GreenGirlAfrica) December 9, 2017

Planeta.com