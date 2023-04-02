Cargo Bike = Human powered vehicle designed and constructed specifically for transporting loads

London 2023

2023 Cargo Bike Action Plan (PDF)

Cargo bikes can replace sixth of van deliveries in central London, says TfL

2023 Transport for London Report

TFL Report (PDF): The overarching goal of the Mayor’s Transport Strategy is that by 2041, 80 per cent of journeys are to be made by walking, cycling and public transport in London. The Healthy Streets Approach will improve air quality, reduce congestion and help make London’s diverse communities greener, healthier and more attractive places to live, work, play and do business.

Cycling is fundamental to delivering the Healthy Streets Approach and it is suitable for all types of travel, including for delivery and servicing. Cycling can be appealing for private and commercial trips. While standard e-bikes are used to deliver food, groceries and other small package items, cargo bikes can handle larger items. This makes them an attractive solution for servicing and last-mile deliveries.

an affordable, safe, clean and efficient alternative to vans and other light goods vehicles for many freight and servicing applications. Our goal is to promote and enable the growth of cargo bikes to make them a leading option for last-mile freight and service trips. Commercial cargo bikes are typically electrically-assisted, so this document focuses on electric cargo bikes, or e-cargo bikes.

Online retail sales, which have been steadily growing over the past decade, were boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, growing from 20 per cent before the pandemic to a high of 37.5 per cent1. While we have seen some decline in online shopping since, home deliveries remain high with 26 per cent of retail sales made online. Increasing van trips create more challenges around air quality, climate change and congestion in London. Cleaner and more efficient ways to deliver freight and services are therefore urgently needed.

The Mayor’s ambition is for London to reach net zero carbon by 2030 while continuing to meet the wider ambitions of the Mayor’s Transport Strategy. Cargo bikes can reduce van delivery and service trips across London and can be more efficient than vans for some applications. They deliver considerable carbon emission and air pollution savings, contribute to healthier and safer streets and enable better use of urban space. The rapid growth of cargo bikes during and after the pandemic demonstrates that they can be a sustainable and economically viable alternative for many van trips.

