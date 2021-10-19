Logo

Among 2021 faves: Cat Empire disbanding this year and rebooting in 2022.

Wikipedia: The Cat Empire is an Australian rock band formed in 1999. Their core members are Felix Riebl (percussion and vocals), Harry James Angus (trumpet and vocals), Will Hull-Brown (drums), Jamshid “Jumps” Khadiwhala (decks, percussion), Ollie McGill (keyboard and backing vocals), and Ryan Monro (bass and backing vocals). They are often supplemented by The Empire Horns, a brass duo composed of Ross Irwin (trumpet) and Kieran Conrau (trombone), among others. Their sound is a fusion of jazz, ska, funk and rock with heavy Latin influences.

2021

The Cat Empire to disband after three final shows with original line-up

Stolen Diamonds

2021 Briars

Ancienne Belguique



Who’s that?

Who’s that? It’s anyone that you might meet, colliding with on the same street, just gliding over the concrete



