Among 2021 faves: Cat Empire disbanding this year and rebooting in 2022.
Wikipedia: The Cat Empire is an Australian rock band formed in 1999. Their core members are Felix Riebl (percussion and vocals), Harry James Angus (trumpet and vocals), Will Hull-Brown (drums), Jamshid “Jumps” Khadiwhala (decks, percussion), Ollie McGill (keyboard and backing vocals), and Ryan Monro (bass and backing vocals). They are often supplemented by The Empire Horns, a brass duo composed of Ross Irwin (trumpet) and Kieran Conrau (trombone), among others. Their sound is a fusion of jazz, ska, funk and rock with heavy Latin influences.
The Cat Empire to disband after three final shows with original line-up
Who’s that? It’s anyone that you might meet, colliding with on the same street, just gliding over the concrete
