home Australia, Music Cat Empire

Cat Empire

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Australia Music
Posted on
Logo

Among 2021 faves: Cat Empire disbanding this year and rebooting in 2022.

Wikipedia: The Cat Empire is an Australian rock band formed in 1999. Their core members are Felix Riebl (percussion and vocals), Harry James Angus (trumpet and vocals), Will Hull-Brown (drums), Jamshid “Jumps” Khadiwhala (decks, percussion), Ollie McGill (keyboard and backing vocals), and Ryan Monro (bass and backing vocals). They are often supplemented by The Empire Horns, a brass duo composed of Ross Irwin (trumpet) and Kieran Conrau (trombone), among others. Their sound is a fusion of jazz, ska, funk and rock with heavy Latin influences.

Key Links
thecatempire.com
linktr.ee/thecatempire
YouTube
@thecatempire

Elsewhere
Google Music Playlist

2021
The Cat Empire to disband after three final shows with original line-up

Amazon.com
Stolen Diamonds

Videos

2021 Briars

Ancienne Belguique

Who’s that?
Who’s that? It’s anyone that you might meet, colliding with on the same street, just gliding over the concrete

Wikipedia
The Cat Empire

Planeta.com

New Music
Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Cats
2019 Faves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.