15th Biodiversity COP (2021)

Poster

Kunming, China is scheduled to host the 15th Biodiversity COP – cbd.int/meetings/COP-15 – with the theme “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth.” Delayed until 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Hashtags: #COP15, #Biodiversity2020, #SBSTTA, #Post2020

Planeta.com is updating this guide to the event, making requests of the organizers and participants and creating a social web challenge. Feedback and notes are welcome as we prepare this preview.

Key Links

cbd.int

COP-15

cbd.int/sbstta24/review.shtml

Facebook – Events

@UNBiodiversity

Questions

What are the most relevant hashtags?

Are there livestreaming and recorded videos?

How is COP15 different from COP14, 13, 12, 11 …

How does the event attend to and amplify Indigenous peoples?

Are relevant publications available online?

What would locals like visitors to know about China?

Who is writing and tweeting about China?

What are the outcomes?

What is an ecological civilization?

October 2020

Bonus points:

What are your favorite examples of good practice connecting biodiversity conservation, education, and travel and tourism?

How can the organizers and participants be more public-facing?

How can remote allies, friends, journalists, and others participate in #COP15?

Artwork



Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/sYwcC1LC49zqCX3u5



COP15 Wish List

How should we evaluate the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties? Here is our wish list for the event:

1) We’d like to learn about biodiversity

2) We’d like this event to be a window into the CBD and partners

3) We’d like this event to be fully engaged via the social web

Facebook, Google Docs, Twitter

Livestreaming and archived video (YouTube, Periscope)

Resources, forums and feedback for remote participants

Bonus points for creative commons-licensed and open access mterials

4) We’d like this event to engage locals in China and teach visitors about China

5) We’d like this event to be a catalyst for satellite events and viewing parties

6) We’d like this event to be particularly friendly to Indigenous Peoples and local communities

7) We’d like this event to serve as an example of responsible travel embedded in conservation events

8) We’d like this event to serve as an example of Open Access, Open Education and Open Journalism

Requests

Photos of information tables and signage at this event

Allow questions from remote participants at events and press conferences

Technical requests: Twitter list of partners, participants, superfans

twitter.com/UNBiodiversity/lists

Embedded Tweets



#EUGreenWeek Day 4



Last day of our virtual conference, register to join our 12 #biodiversity sessions as of 9.30 am CEThttps://t.co/Az04LveyFh



The closing session, "On the road to Kunming 2021, @UNBiodiversity CoP15" will be livestreamed at 2 pm CET onhttps://t.co/6pbg7Ed1sL pic.twitter.com/2SRXWwALxW — EU Environment (@EU_ENV) October 22, 2020

🔊UPDATE: New dates and venue announced for two critical UN Biodiversity Convention meetings, dates for #COP15 UN Biodiversity Conference to be adjusted



Details➡️ https://t.co/oqt65aGAjx#Biodiversity2020 pic.twitter.com/1Zs7tmQ6Gq — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) March 24, 2020

Host country China unveiled the logo for the 2020 UN Biodiversity Conference yesterday.#COP15 takes place this October under the theme “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth”.#Biodiversity2020 https://t.co/2i2W6Pojqy — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) January 10, 2020

2020 will be a “super year” for the environment. With China due to host @UNBiodiversity COP15 in October, PI's Rose Niu, Zhu Li, and @TerryTownshend explain the need for immediate action and global participation. #WorldWildlifeDay @WildlifeDay https://t.co/3p2hrxE9uU — Paulson Institute (@PaulsonInst) March 3, 2020

Last chance to react to key documents of the post 2020 global #biodiversity strategy of the @UNBiodiversity

What will be monitored? With what indicators?



Targets will be set at the #COP15 which will be largely a political process. https://t.co/fyS9mkmTFG — GregoireDubois (@GregoireDubois) June 25, 2020

… and now All SBSTTA documents for peer review are up at https://t.co/jxTsNl2ie6. Good reading! & looking forward to seeing you at upcoming webinar! #Nature #post2020 — Basile van Havre (@BasilevanHavre) June 25, 2020

I would like to thank the 150+ Member States who participated in today's Biodiversity Summit. The initiatives and commitments we have heard today will help lay the foundation for COP15 in Kunming, and an ambitious, bold 2020 Biodiversity Framework. #ForNature pic.twitter.com/6nPxiYHl62 — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) September 30, 2020

Headlines

Why is 2020 a critical yar – Paulson Institute

Logo launched for 2020 UN Convention on Biological Diversity – CGTN

Bingo

Biodiversity – China – Climate – Extinction – FPIC – Indigenous – Livestreaming – Mainstreaming – Protected Planet – Public-Facing – Sustainability

Videos

tk

Previously

China



Buzzwords

Planeta.com