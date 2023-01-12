Logo

Las Vegas – The city hosts the Consumer Electronic Show each January. 2023 dates: January 5-8.

Official spin: “CES is the world’s gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years — the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), it attracts the world’s business leaders and pioneering thinkers.”

History

The first COMDEX was held in 1979 at the MGM Grand (now Bally’s) with 167 exhibitors and 3,904 attendees. Over the years, it grew enormously and evolved to become the huge Consumer Electronics Show.

