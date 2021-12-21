Consumer Electronics Show 2022

Las Vegas – The city’s largest convention is the Consumer Electronic Show which takes place each January. 2022 dates: January 5-8.

Attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to pick up a badge and access CES in-person in Las Vegas. CES recommends testingt for COVID-19 prior to departing for Las Vegas and within 24 hours of entering a CES venue.

Official spin: “CES is the world’s gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years — the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), it attracts the world’s business leaders and pioneering thinkers.”

Our take – the event is one of the most successful trade shows in the world. It is well-managed and generates an abundance of headlines. Livestreaming video gives front-row seats to remote viewers. How it manages COVID19 protocols will be a benchmark for conferences and trade shows in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

History

The first COMDEX was held in 1979 at the MGM Grand (now Bally’s) with 167 exhibitors and 3,904 attendees. Over the years, it grew enormously and evolved to become the huge Consumer Electronics Show.

Bingo #CES2022

