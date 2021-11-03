Chaco Culture Links

Roofdog

What would locals like others know about Chaco Culture National Historical Park? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Chaco Canyon’s Fractured Landscape Holds Clues To Biden’s Environmental Policy – Fronteras

BLM Defers Oil and Gas Lease Sales in New Mexico, Temporarily Protecting Chaco Culture National Historical Park – NPCA

https://www.heritagedaily.com/2018/07/ancestral-people-of-chaco-canyon-likely-grew-their-own-food/120594

Earth Notes: Around Chaco Canyon, a Different Kind of Energy Boom

How the Antiquities Act has expanded the national park system

protecting-the-greater-chaco-landscape-december-2015-update

jewell-asked-to-monitor-fracking-near-chaco-canyon

Groups Support Rejection Of Fracking Near New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon

We Are Greater Chaco

We Are Greater Chaco highlights grassroots Diné and Pueblo efforts to protect the Greater Chaco landscape and its living communities and cultures from fracking. The film centers the voices of Indigenous community members leading this fight. All film content goes through an editorial and approval process with core members of the Greater Chaco Coalition. The full length film is forthcoming in 2020. To increase engagement and accessibility on the Navajo Nation, We Are Greater Chaco will be translated into Diné Bizaad.

https://vimeo.com/user111787290



WeAreGreaterChaco teaser now translated into Diné Bizaad. Check it out! https://t.co/SZjL9kw9eB #FrackOffChaco — We are Greater Chaco (@chacofilm) June 19, 2020

Features

Recommended Listening

Tuesday, August 7, 2018 – Protecting Chaco – Native America Calling

Key Links

Facebook

Weather

Access a current weather report for Chaco Culture from the National Weather Service. Read More

Elsewhere on the Web

Dark Skies / International Dark Sky Park

chaco-culture-national-historical-park-is-recognized-international

Visit Chaco

Elsewhere on the Web

EcoFlight Overflight of Chaco Canyon

Twitter

World Heritage Site

In 1987 Chaco Culture was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as an outstanding example of world cultural patrimony.

For over 2,000 years, Pueblo peoples occupied a vast region of the south-western United States. Chaco Canyon, a major centre of ancestral Pueblo culture between 850 and 1250, was a focus for ceremonials, trade and political activity for the prehistoric Four Corners area. Chaco is remarkable for its monumental public and ceremonial buildings and its distinctive architecture – it has an ancient urban ceremonial centre that is unlike anything constructed before or since. In addition to the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, the World Heritage property includes the Aztec Ruins National Monument and several smaller Chaco sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Nearby

Nageezi, New Mexico – Wikipedia

Facebook

FrackOffChaco

Nearby: Salmon Ruins

Wikipedia

Embedded Tweets

The vote to add Chaco Culture to the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage list took place in 1987 in Paris. #MonumentsDay pic.twitter.com/2IevQyEXUl — US/ICOMOS (@usicomos) April 13, 2015

US/ICOMOS stands united with the Navajo and Pueblo tribes in endorsing stronger protections for the Greater Chaco Landscape @ChacoCultureNHP https://t.co/bLBkqmn2L8 — US/ICOMOS (@usicomos) April 12, 2019

Elk in Chaco Canyon. Always a treat to see this bull and his herd. #navajousa #tours https://t.co/K1Xk4854II pic.twitter.com/20a1iAiUIz — Kialo Winters 🎒🌄 Tour Guide (@KialoWinters) November 2, 2019

YouTube

Bingo

Wikipedia

Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Chuska Mountains

Fajada Butte

Zuni mountains

