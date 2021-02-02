Chaco Culture Links

Roofdog
Links related to Chaco Culture National Historical Park
We Are Greater Chaco highlights grassroots Diné and Pueblo efforts to protect the Greater Chaco landscape and its living communities and cultures from fracking. The film centers the voices of Indigenous community members leading this fight. All film content goes through an editorial and approval process with core members of the Greater Chaco Coalition. The full length film is forthcoming in 2020. To increase engagement and accessibility on the Navajo Nation, We Are Greater Chaco will be translated into Diné Bizaad.
World Heritage Site
In 1987 Chaco Culture was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as an outstanding example of world cultural patrimony.
For over 2,000 years, Pueblo peoples occupied a vast region of the south-western United States. Chaco Canyon, a major centre of ancestral Pueblo culture between 850 and 1250, was a focus for ceremonials, trade and political activity for the prehistoric Four Corners area. Chaco is remarkable for its monumental public and ceremonial buildings and its distinctive architecture – it has an ancient urban ceremonial centre that is unlike anything constructed before or since. In addition to the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, the World Heritage property includes the Aztec Ruins National Monument and several smaller Chaco sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
