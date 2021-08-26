Photo: Chaco Canyon National Historical Park, Aerial View

Located in northwestern New Mexico, Chaco Culture National Historical Park became part of the US national park system (as a national monument) in 1907 and was designated a World Heritage Site in 1987.

Elevation: 6,200 feet (1,890 meters)

The Chaco Culture National Historic Park is regarded as the cultural center of the ancestral Puebloan people, who inhabited the region from about 900 to 1150 A.D. The 30,000-acre park has the most dense and concentrated collection of archaeological sites in the US Southwest.

Pueblo Bonito began construction in the 9th century at Chaco Canyon, and stood four stories tall and had close to 900 rooms. This building was the tallest mason-built structure until Chicago and New York built theirs in the 1880s. #chacocanyon #indigenoushistory #navajousa #tours pic.twitter.com/gp8T8cxox6 — Navajo Tours USA (@navajotoursusa) May 19, 2021

