Photo: Chaco Canyon National Historical Park, Aerial View

Located in northwestern New Mexico, Chaco Culture National Historical Park became part of the US national park system (as a national monument) in 1907 and was designated a World Heritage Site in 1987.

Key Links

nps.gov/chcu/index.htm

Facebook

@chacoculturenhp

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/KnSwQWKMYFr7Radx6



The Chaco Culture National Historic Park is regarded as the cultural center of the ancestral Puebloan people, who inhabited the region from about 900 to 1150 A.D. The 30,000-acre park has the most dense and concentrated collection of archaeological sites in the US Southwest.

Twitter

Tours

Nearby

Planeta.com