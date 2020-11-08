home Parks, USA Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Chaco Culture National Historical Park

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Parks USA
Posted on
Photo: Chaco Canyon National Historical Park, Aerial View

Located in northwestern New Mexico, Chaco Culture National Historical Park became part of the US national park system (as a national monument) in 1907 and was designated a World Heritage Site in 1987.

Key Links
nps.gov/chcu/index.htm
Facebook
@chacoculturenhp

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/KnSwQWKMYFr7Radx6

The Chaco Culture National Historic Park is regarded as the cultural center of the ancestral Puebloan people, who inhabited the region from about 900 to 1150 A.D. The 30,000-acre park has the most dense and concentrated collection of archaeological sites in the US Southwest.

Twitter

Tours

Navajo Tours USA

Nearby

Gallup = Naʼnízhoozhí
Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness

Planeta.com

Chaco Culture Links
New Mexico
World Heritage
Puebloan Peoples
Four Corners (USA)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.