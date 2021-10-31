Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Spotlight on Chapel Hill

Google Maps



Questions

What would locals like others know about Chapel Hill?

University of North Carolina

The Unsung Founders Memorial at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a memorial located in McCorkle Place, one of the University’s quads.

https://docsouth.unc.edu/commland/monument/45

https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2017/09/the-unsung-founders-and-their-memorial-deserve-better

Wikipedia

Tag (I’m a Tar Heel Born)

Southern Seasons

Since its creation in 1975, Southern Season – southernseason.com – University Place, 201 South Estes Drive – has been known for the breadth and quality of its gourmet foods, wines, housewares, and cookware.

Facebook

@southernseason

Markets

Started in April 2008 by Farmers of Orange, an organization of farmers and artisans who live within 60 miles and bring fresh, quality produce, value-added farm products and crafts to market year-round.

thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com – Facebook – @chfarmersmarket

Bookstores

Flyleaf Books – @FlyleafBooks

Elsewhere

thesunmagazine.org – @thesunmagazine

Nearby: Carrboro

Carrboro Farmers’ Market – Facebook – @CarrboroMarket

Planeta.com