Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Photo: Melina Young, Unsung Founders Memorial (Some rights reserved)
Spotlight on Chapel Hill
Google Maps
Questions
- What would locals like others know about Chapel Hill?
University of North Carolina
The Unsung Founders Memorial at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a memorial located in McCorkle Place, one of the University’s quads.
https://docsouth.unc.edu/commland/monument/45
https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2017/09/the-unsung-founders-and-their-memorial-deserve-better
Wikipedia
Tag (I’m a Tar Heel Born)
Southern Seasons
Since its creation in 1975, Southern Season – southernseason.com – University Place, 201 South Estes Drive – has been known for the breadth and quality of its gourmet foods, wines, housewares, and cookware.
Facebook
@southernseason
Markets
Started in April 2008 by Farmers of Orange, an organization of farmers and artisans who live within 60 miles and bring fresh, quality produce, value-added farm products and crafts to market year-round.
thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com – Facebook – @chfarmersmarket
Bookstores
Flyleaf Books – @FlyleafBooks
Elsewhere
thesunmagazine.org – @thesunmagazine
Nearby: Carrboro
Carrboro Farmers’ Market – Facebook – @CarrboroMarket
Planeta.com