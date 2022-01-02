Lingo Cards (some rights reserved)
Chat = talk in a friendly and informal way
Translating: When would you like to chat?
Spanish: ¿Cuando te gustaria chatear?
Ayöök: ¿Win’it y’oya namyaajtyjïmït?
Essay
Before the computers, the only way to chat was face-to-face. Now we chat via phone messages and via commenting on multiple options on the social web, including DM Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, and another dozen platforms.
Personally, I enjoy the informal voice chat most – either face to face or on anything virtual. I may be email-shy, but I’m not phone-shy. I like talking, and reflecting and brainstorming and listening … I think I’m a good talker but I also savor listening.
Translating: Can we chat this week?
Spanish (México): ¿Podemos platicar esta semana?
Swedish: Kan vi chatta den här veckan?
Pouvons-nous discuter cette semaine?
German: Können wir diese Woche chatten?
