Lingo Cards (some rights reserved)

Chat = talk in a friendly and informal way

Translating: When would you like to chat?

Spanish: ¿Cuando te gustaria chatear?

Ayöök: ¿Win’it y’oya namyaajtyjïmït?

Essay

Before the computers, the only way to chat was face-to-face. Now we chat via phone messages and via commenting on multiple options on the social web, including DM Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, and another dozen platforms.

Personally, I enjoy the informal voice chat most – either face to face or on anything virtual. I may be email-shy, but I’m not phone-shy. I like talking, and reflecting and brainstorming and listening … I think I’m a good talker but I also savor listening.

Translating: Can we chat this week?

Spanish (México): ¿Podemos platicar esta semana?

Swedish: Kan vi chatta den här veckan?

Pouvons-nous discuter cette semaine?

German: Können wir diese Woche chatten?

