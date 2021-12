Photo: Ray Morris (some rights reserved)

The cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus) is a large felid of the subfamily Felinae that occurs mainly in eastern and southern Africa and a few parts of Iran. It is the fastest land animal. – Wikipedia

Embedded Tweets

Cheetah captive breeding out of control? Many are used for cub petting and later returned to breeding facility, sold to zoos overseas, or sold to pet trade in Middle East.https://t.co/Gz2Jn9FaGH — Dr Louise de Waal ♻ (@GreenGirlAfrica) January 20, 2018

#Map shows the range of different #cheetah species (dark shading indicates current range and light shading before 1900). Sadly cheetahs are highly endangered. Population today is only 8,000 but was about 100,000 in 1900. More info here: https://t.co/ULy5YrplEL pic.twitter.com/zB3o0GicCA — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) February 13, 2018

Elsewhere on the Web

Captive Bred Cheetahs – an epidemic in South Africa?

December 4 Celebrations

internationalcheetahday.com – YouTube – @CCFCheetah

International Cheetah Day

Planeta.com