home USA Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

By Ron Mader   Posted in USA
Posted on

Photo: Elvis Kennedy, Towering Pines

Places we’d like to visit after the pandemic:

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forestfs.usda.gov/cnnf – “covers more than 1.5 million acres of Wisconsin’s northwoods, managing lands for multiple uses including forestry, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation, fisheries management, special forest products gathering, wilderness and natural areas management. The Chequamegon side of the forest covers about 858,400 acres in Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer, Price, Taylor and Vilas counties while the Nicolet side covers nearly 661,400 acres in Florence, Forest, Langlade, Oconto, Oneida, and Vilas counties.”

nationalforests.org: The name Chequamegon is derived from an Ojibway word meaning “place of shallow water,” and refers to Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay.

fs.usda.gov/cnnf
fs.usda.gov/main/cnnf/maps-pubs
facebook.com/CNNF002
‎@CNNF002

Lake Laura
goo.gl/maps/kpgRHSUQrxY3QxQy5

Campground
fs.usda.gov/recarea/cnnf/recarea/?recid=27933
goo.gl/maps/KeoNKVxi1Yyfa3Vp9

Nearby
Armstrong Creek

Google Maps

Twitter

Cathedral Pines
https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/Lands/naturalareas/index.asp?SNA=496

Pigeon LakeManitowoc County, 80 Acres
https://pigeonlake.org
wisconsin-dnr-info

https://dnr.wi.gov/lakes/lakepages/LakeDetail.aspx?wbic=64000

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Chequamegon–Nicolet National Forest

Planeta

After the pandemic
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Links
After the pandemic
Forests
Ojibwe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.